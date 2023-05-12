- 2022-2023 budget: $2,755,076
- 2023-2024 budget (proposed): $2,891,531
- Spending increase: $136,455, 4.95%
- Summary: Overall funding levels are increasing from the instructional portion of the budget by 2.6% to $2.06 million. The administrative budget, at $639,201, is up by 13.8%. State aid increases and the use of fund balance are covering the overall spending hike.
- 2022-2023 tax levy: $1,992,071
- 2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $1,992,071
- Tax levy increase: No change, at state tax cap
- School board: Alexis Harrington is seeking the open Board of Education seat.
- Vote: Residents can vote from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 16 inside the Putnam Central School District gym at 126 County Road 2, Putnam Station.
— Jana DeCamilla, The Post-Star
