2022-2023 budget: $14,596,630 million
2023-2024 budget (proposed): $15,160,127 million
Spending increase: $563,497, 3.86%
2022-2023 tax levy: $9.75 million
2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $9,692,734 million<
Tax levy increase: $242,730, 2.57%, which is the district’s maximum allowable limit.
Summary: Maintains all current programs; includes the purchase of a new 63 passenger bus and a new 20 passenger wheelchair bus; inflationary increases, most notably fuel and electricity; includes all contractual increases including increases in health insurance costs.
Ballot propositions: No additional propositions this year
School board: Mike Erickson, Cortney Swan, John Maday and Brian Gereau are running for three open, three-year seats of the school board.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., May 16, in the North Warren gym located at 6110 State Route 8, Chestertown, NY 12817