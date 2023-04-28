- 2022-2023 budget: $12,010,638 million
- 2023-2024 budget (proposed): $12,345,315 million
- Spending increase: $334,677, 2.79%
- 2022-2023 tax levy: $9.75 million
- 2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $6,455,434 million
- Tax levy increase: $242,442, 3.9%, which is the district’s maximum allowable limit.
- Summary: Budget maintains all programs from the last school year and adds home and career classes, STEAM classes, college courses, summer school programming, and a handicapped access
- bus.
- Ballot propositions: No ballot propositions
- School board: Erwin Morris, Thomas Ordway, and Tara Sears are running for the three open three-year seats on the school board.
- Vote: Noon-8 p.m., May 16, at Johnsburg Central School located at 165 Main St., North Creek.
— Alex Portal, The Post-Star