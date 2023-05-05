- 2022-2023 budget: $49.275 million
- 2023-2024 budget (proposed): $53.45 million
- Spending increase: $4.17 million, 8.48%
- 2022-2023 tax levy: $12.7 million
- 2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $12.7 million
- Tax levy increase: $0, (cap is 4.15%)
- Summary: Budget increases will be reflected in increased electives at the high school, electives at the middle school, a new music teacher, sensory sensations at the elementary school, a school resource officer and increased health insurance.
- Ballot propositions: Authorize purchase of two 66-passenger school buses, one 28-passenger school bus, and three 8-passenger vans at a total cost not to exceed $450,000. Enter into an energy performance contract for $3,153,668. The district receives 10% state building aid and the local share of the cost is offset by the energy cost savings and will have no additional tax impact to residents. Authorize transferring an additional $150,000 from fund balance into the district’s capital reserve fund.
- School board: Bryan Steele and Megan Borlang are running uncontested for two five-year seats.
- Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. in the high school gymnasium on May 16.
— Caton Deuso, The Post-Star