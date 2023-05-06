- 2022-2023 budget: $13.6 million
- 2023-2024 budget (proposed): $14.315 million
- Spending increase: $715,400, 5.26%
- 2022-2023 tax levy: $3.78 million
- 2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $3.851 million
- Tax levy increase: 1.9%, (cap is 3.4%)
- Summary: The budget includes $100,000 for a capital outlay project for sink replacement at Floyd Harwood Elementary School.
- Ballot propositions: Purchase one 66-passenger bus at a cost not exceeding $160,000.
- School board: Ron Smith is running uncontested for a five year term.
- Vote: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 16 at the middle and high school.
— Caton Deuso, The Post-Star