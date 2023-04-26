Hadley-Luzerne Central School District
- 2023-2024 budget (proposed): $23,293,895 million
- Spending increase: $763,873, 3.39%
- 2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $11,438,218 million
- Tax levy increase: $101,684, 0.9%, which falls below the district’s maximum allowable limit of 3.75%
- Summary: No specific planned projects. The budget continues to support students by maintaining programs inclusive of physical and mental health services while maximizing taxpayer dollars.
- Ballot propositions: Purchase of three school buses not to exceed $580,668
- School board: Eddie Joe Moulton is running for the one open three-year seat on the school board.
- Vote: Noon-8 p.m., May 16, at the Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School LGI, located at 27 Hyland Drive, Lake Luzerne.