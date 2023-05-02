- 2022-2023 budget: $23.309 million
- 2023-2024 budget (proposed): $24.125 million
- Spending increase: $815,924, 3.5%
- 2022-2023 tax levy: $11.97 million
- 2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $12.20 million
- Tax levy increase: $234,527, 1.96% (cap is 3.04%)
- Summary: The budget maintains programs. It benefits from a 3% increase in state foundation aid.
- Ballot propositions:1. Spend up to $308,500 to purchase two 71-passenger school buses and one pickup truck with plow. $220,00 to come from capital reserve and no more than $155,000 from bonds. 2. Increase support of the Greenwich Free Library from $106,044 to $112,535 and Easton Library from $45,190 to $47,956 annually.
- School board: Incumbent Heather Mattison is running for a five-year term starting July 1 and ending June 30, 2028.
- Vote: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 16 at the primary school gymnasium, 10 Gray Ave.. Enter through the north end of the building, not main entrance.
Budget and board candidates: Greenwich Central School District
