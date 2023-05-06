- 2022-2023 budget: $50.585 million
- 2023-2024 budget (proposed): $57.135 million
- Spending increase: $6.55 million, 12.95% (including planned transfer of $5.4 million)
- 2022-2023 tax levy: $22.8 million
- 2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $23.43 million (cap is 2.57%)
- Tax levy increase: $586,475, 2.57%
- Summary: The 2023-2024 budget includes a substantial transfer, in the amount of $5.495 million to the capital fund, to help fund the $32.1 million capital project approved by voters in December 2021. The funds are $250,000 from the district’s capital reserve fund, which was established in 2009, and $5.245 million of appropriated unassigned fund balance. It’s part of the district’s capital plan for ensuring the project has no tax impact. The 2023-2024 budget also includes a new driver’s education program, academic intervention services in math for elementary school students, strategic planning, structured professional development and the creation of a director of multi-tiered system of supports position to support students with academic and social-emotional needs to achieve success.
- Ballot propositions: Authorize expenditure of capital reserve from the previously established 2009 capital reserve fund in the amount of $250,000, plus interest earned, for the purpose of funding the cost of the replacement of the artificial turf on the high school athletic field.
- School board: Sara DiLandro is running uncontested for a five-year term.
- Vote: Noon to 9 p.m. on May 16 at Sanford Street Elementary School.
— Caton Deuso, The Post-Star