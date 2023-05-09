- 2022-2023 budget: $11.779 million
- 2023-2024 budget (proposed): $12.449 million
- Spending increase: $670,278.16, 5.69%
- 2022-2023 tax levy: $3.46 million
- 2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $3.537 million
- Tax levy increase: $77,800, 2.25% (at cap)
- Summary: Budget increases “help maintain our building and place us in a position to improve our physical plant. We have added staff for safety, academic interventions, and to expand our special education program,” the district said in its newsletter.
- Ballot propositions: 1. Establish a capital reserve fund not to exceed $15 million to help with financing of buildings and grounds projects. 2. Van purchase at a cost not to exceed $125,000. 3. Transfer property at 225 Broadway to the village and town of Fort Edward.
- School board: The board will be downsizing from eight to seven members and there are no open or contended seats.
- Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. on May 16 at Fort Edward Union Free School District.
— Caton Deuso, The Post-Star