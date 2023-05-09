- 2022-2023 budget: $12.7 million
- 2023-2024 budget (proposed): $13.77 million
- 2022-2023 tax levy: $5.496 million
- 2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $5.618 million (cap is 2.22%)
- Tax levy increase: $122,006
- Summary: The proposed budget will maximize educational opportunities for all students, including an increase in the district’s in-house Special Education program, update curriculum, and classroom technology.
- Ballot propositions: Purchase of two school buses not to exceed $306,000.
- School board: Timothy Webb and Cathy Graham are running uncontested for a three-year term.
- Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. on May 16 at the district offices.
— Caton Deuso, The Post-Star