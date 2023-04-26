- 2022-2023 budget: $23.929 million
- 2023-2024 budget (proposed): $25.59 million
- Spending increase: $1,660,980, 6.9% half of this increase is due to increased debt service related to recent construction projects. There is a corresponding increase in state aid for half of this. The net budget-to-budget increase is about 3.5%.
- 2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $10.26 million
- Tax levy increase: $260,000, 2.6%, which is lower than the district’s maximum allowable limit of 3.8%.
- Summary: Continued investments to expand the career and technical education opportunities for students, capital improvements, and new technology for students and staff.
- Ballot propositions: Purchase of two school buses
- School board: Matt Richardson is running for the one open, five-year seat on the school board.
- Vote: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., May 16, at the Corinth Transportation Building located at 30 Saratoga Ave. (Route 9N), Corinth.
