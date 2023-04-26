- 2022-2023 budget: $23.924 million
- 2023-2024 budget (proposed): $24.8 million
- Spending increase: $882,378, 3.7%
- 2022-2023 tax levy: $9.419 million
- 2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $9.6 million
- Tax levy increase: $235,488, 2.5% (cap is 3.2%)
- Summary: The budget continues all student programs and adds one special education teacher, one social studies teacher, and one agriculture teacher. Efficiencies that brought down costs include investment in educational data to help with compliance, increase transparency, and savings in overall supply budget; lower costs for transportation equipment and supplies due to bus leasing program; and restructuring and creation of a position in the business office to help across departments while reducing the budget.
- Ballot propositions: Lease three 70-passenger buses and one 21-passenger, handicapped-accessible bus for five years, at a cost not to exceed $491,349 ($122,837 per year); Appropriate $65,000 for the Cambridge Public Library, up $5,000 from 2022. Library director Christine Decker said the increase is to cover the increase in the minimum wage for library employees and higher costs for new materials for the collection.
- School board: Joseph Hamilton and Edmund Flint are running for two three-year terms.
- Projected enrollment: 793, up six from 2022-2023.
- Vote: noon to 8 p.m., elementary gym, 24 South Park St. Voters must bring photo ID.
