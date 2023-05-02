2022-2023 budget: $10,111,321
2023-2024 budget (proposed): $10,359,965
Spending increase: $248,644, a 2.46% increase
2022-2023 tax levy: $8,138,289
2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $10,359,965
Tax levy increase: $248,644, 2.6%, which falls below the district’s maximum allowable limit of 2.92%
Summary: Over 73% of the proposed budget goes towards program expenditures which include: salaries and benefits of teachers, school counselors, aides, etc.; teaching supplies, equipment, and textbooks; library and instructional computer funds; extracurricular activities, athletics expenses, and transportation costs. The district anticipates an additional $27,193 in state aid, bringing the total revenue contribution to $944,225.
People are also reading…
School board: Current board members Timothy Daken and Jesse Foy have both filed petitions for reelection to two open three-year seats.
Vote: Tuesday, May 16, between noon and 8 p.m. at the Bolton Central School.
— Jana DeCamilla, The Post-Star
Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers cops/courts, Queensbury, Warren County and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-903-9937 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.