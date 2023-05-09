- 2022-2023 budget: $13.513 million
- 2023-2024 budget (proposed): $13.818 million
- Spending increase: $305,235, 2.26%
- 2022-2023 tax levy: $4.958 million
- 2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $5.057 million (cap is 2.82%)
- Tax levy increase: $99,170, 2%
- Summary: The primary increases in this year’s budget are an anticipated increase in the number of students planning to take vocational CTE courses at BOCES and a 12% increase in health insurance premiums.
- Ballot propositions: 1. Argyle Free Library proposition of $67,509, 2. Establishment of 10-year capital reserve fund to help finance capital improvement projects.
- School board: Rodney Saunders is running uncontested for a five year term.
- Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. on May 16 in the Argyle Central School Atrium.
