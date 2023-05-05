- 2022-2023 budget: $5.498 million
- 2023-2024 budget (proposed): $5.848 million
- Spending increase: $350,527, 5.99%
- 2022-2023 tax levy: $3.14 million
- 2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $3.185 million
- Tax levy increase: $45,691, 1.45%, (at cap)
- Summary: The largest portion of the budget comes from the instruction program, which at $3,786,075, would go up by 6.41%. The budget's administrative portion would increase by 5.32% to $506,110. "We have worked diligently to present a budget that ensures a quality education while being fiscally responsible to our tax payers," the district said in its budget newsletter.
- Ballot propositions: None
- School board: Peter Accardi is running uncontested for a 3 year term.
- Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. on May 16 at Glens Falls Common School District.
— Caton Deuso, The Post-Star