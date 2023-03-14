QUEENSBURY — Local elementary students got to battle it out while testing their knowledge of 10 books at the 2023 Battle of the Books on Monday on the SUNY Adirondack campus.

Over 475 students on 65 teams from 18 local school districts competed in the event, coordinated by the The Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES School Library System.

Battle of the Books requires students in third through sixth grade to read 10 books outside of their regular curriculum and meet with their team, which can have 15 or fewer students, at school to study and review the books. Teams “tested themselves on every kind of detail imaginable, from the plot to the dedication,” an event press release said.

The battle began early Monday at 8:45 a.m. Fourth grade teacher Laura Pisani was preparing her students in a classroom inside Eisenhart Hall as they ate snacks and drew pictures or “Battle of the Books” in bubble letters on the white board.

“The kids that wanted to take on the challenge of the extra 10 books, we just spent some time talking about the books and answering questions about them. We had practice battles in the classroom and we ate lunch together practicing answering question,” Pisani said about her students on Monday.

The group of seven students from Moreau Elementary School in South Glens Falls shared why they were so excited to be at the event.

“I joined because I like reading,” shouted a little girl named Nora.

Another echoed that “reading books is like the only thing” she likes to do.

Their friend Kenleigh didn’t care about winning or losing.

“I like Battle of the Books because even if you lose, you still had fun doing the match,” she shared.

The only boy in the group said his parents made him join, but he had a lot of fun participating.

Another girl named Beitris chimed in that aside from her love of reading and memorization, she was glad to participate in-person.

“This is the first year we got to come in-person, so that makes it a lot more fun,” she said.

WSWHE BOCES School Library System Coordinator Kerrie Burch also shared her thoughts on leaving virtual events behind.

“After two years of virtual events, we are happy to be back in-person. The competition engages students, encourages them to choose books they might not read on their own, and opens up a whole new side of reading for them,” Burch said. “Students who participate love it. They make new friends and connections with their peers.”

During each round of 31 questions, five students on the team had 20 seconds to answer a recall question, responding with the title and author of the book. Teams were allowed switch players mid-way through the battle.

Each of the winning teams was awarded a banner to bring back to their school to be displayed.

The battles ran from 8:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

