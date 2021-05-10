Big drop in assessed value of large business causes hike in Fort Edward school taxes

FORT EDWARD — Taxes would go up — not down as originally expected — for school district residents because of a large drop in the assessed value of a major business.
The unexpected news threw a wrench in the run-up to the May 18 school budget vote. School officials have been saying that a nearly $11 million budget would reduce total spending and taxes while restoring teaching positions, athletics and extracurricular programs.
Superintendent Dan Ward told the school board at a special meeting on May 4, however, that Town Assessor Victoria Hayner cut the assessed value of the Irving Tissue property from about $16 million to just under $11 million.
The district was projecting the tax rate would decrease by about 72 cents, from $29.27 to $28.55 per $1,000 of assessed value. But the drop in the assessed value of Irving Tissue will mean the tax rate will rise about $2.07 to $29.90 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The owner of a home assessed at $100,000 would pay about $207 more in taxes, for a total of $2,990.
The paper company has been paying taxes under a negotiated payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement. That agreement expired, and school officials were looking forward to the property coming back on the tax rolls.
The full market value of the property based on the tax-break documents is $22 million. The town is at a 73% equalization rate, so Ward said the district was basing his budget upon a figure of $16 million.
Ward said he received word from Hayner on April 29 of the assessment reduction.
“She has full authority to place the value on that property. We do not have any recourse,” he said.
Hayner could not be reached for comment on Monday, as the town Assessor's Office is closed on Monday.
Ward pointed out that $11 million is a lot of money, when the district's entire assessed value is $118 million. The district’s assessed value was $176 million about five years ago when the now-closed dewatering plant was operating.
“We’ve certainly had our struggles and our challenges that we’ve been working through to provide great programs for our students, to retain effective staff,” he said.
Ward said he did not want to place any of the blame on Irving Tissue.
“Irving has been a great partner to the school and donated a lot of money as well. I don’t want this to be lost in this conversation,” he said.
Board keeps budget
Ward brought the matter before the board to see if it wanted to make any changes to the budget.
One option that Ward initially thought he had was cutting $150,000, but state education officials said the district could not change its total budget figure, because the deadline had passed.
“Your total budget number cannot change at this point in the game,” Ward said.
The only choices were to leave the budget alone or take $150,000 from fund balance.
School officials were reluctant to dip into savings for fear of the long-term consequences.
If the district used $100,000 of fund balance, the tax rate would go down to $28.58 per $1,000.
Ward said the board has crafted a budget that lowered taxes to be cognizant of the community’s concerns. The district is operating under a contingency budget after two failed votes last year.
“Our community provided a fairly clear message last year, and I want to make sure we remember that,” he said.
Board members were hesitant about tapping into the reserves.
Board President Tom Roche said using the fund balance would affect the district’s ability to survive. Also, keeping the tax levy at a lower amount will limit the district’s future revenues.
“We’re going to have this same thing happen every year,” he said.
Board member Christopher Miles said he supported keeping the budget as is.
“We need to provide an education for our kids. They have suffered long enough,” he said.
Other board members, including Todd Tyler, worried the budget would fail if the tax increase was too high.
Board member Christina Durkee said she believes if the board was able to say the tax increase was not increasing over the current year, it would help the budget pass.
Ward said these are difficult choices. Using fund balance is not sustainable, but not doing anything goes against the district’s message that the budget would reduce taxes. He is concerned about the public’s response to this change — even though the assessment reduction was not the district's fault.
“We’ve said it’s not our fault before, but that hasn’t changed the community’s feelings about things,” he said.
Business Manager Sharlene Petro-Durgan said the board put together a good budget.
“I think you should stand behind it and give your voters a chance to do the right thing,” she said.
The district should capitalize on the fact the tax cap calculation is a large number this year. Payments in lieu of taxes are one factor in the tax cap calculation, and with Irving Tissue’s coming off the books, the district’s cap is 12.78%. It can increase its tax levy by up to that amount and only need a simple majority to approve. Exceeding the cap requires a supermajority of 60%.
She pointed out the district’s budget would have passed both times last year if it had been under the tax cap. Based upon her projections, Fort Edward’s tax cap is going to be small in the next five years, with increases of about $50,000 each year.
“You’re going to have to keep cutting and cutting and cutting and using your savings,” she said.
Tie votes
Roche said that was well said.
“This is what it costs to run the school. If we can’t convince our taxpayers that (is the) case, we lost anyway. It’s going to be the same battle every year,” he said.
The board was split 4-4 with Roche, Miles, Joseph Carroll and Anita Tripp in favor of staying with the current budget and Tyler, Christina Durkee, Ella Collins and James Donahue in opposition.
Tyler, Durkee, Collins and Donahue supported a motion to tap $150,000 in fund balance, but that ended up in a 4-4 tie, with the other four members opposed.
After more discussion, the board voted again. Donahue and Durkee decided to switch and vote to keep the current budget, for a total of 6 “yes” votes.
Board member Dan Shiels jumped into the meeting late to vote “no,” along with Collins and Tyler.
Roche said the next step is to sell the budget to the public.
“The messaging is ‘we need it,’” he said. “This is what it costs. If folks are passionate about keeping the school, this is what it costs. If you can’t agree with this, it doesn’t make sense to have a school or you want your kids to have 40 kids in a classroom and no sports or nothing else.”
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.