Big drop in assessed value of large business causes hike in Fort Edward school taxes

Ward said he received word from Hayner on April 29 of the assessment reduction.

“She has full authority to place the value on that property. We do not have any recourse,” he said.

Hayner could not be reached for comment on Monday, as the town Assessor's Office is closed on Monday.

Ward pointed out that $11 million is a lot of money, when the district's entire assessed value is $118 million. The district’s assessed value was $176 million about five years ago when the now-closed dewatering plant was operating.

“We’ve certainly had our struggles and our challenges that we’ve been working through to provide great programs for our students, to retain effective staff,” he said.

Ward said he did not want to place any of the blame on Irving Tissue.

“Irving has been a great partner to the school and donated a lot of money as well. I don’t want this to be lost in this conversation,” he said.

Board keeps budget

Ward brought the matter before the board to see if it wanted to make any changes to the budget.