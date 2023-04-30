As the world learned to adapt to the “new normal” in the midst of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic by buoying remote learning and working opportunities, it now faces several reverse challenges, returning to the “old normal.”

For schools, one of those challenges is reversing the trend of increased chronic student absenteeism, a problem school districts are seeing locally and around the state and nation.

“Attendance is one of the accountability measures that is used for schools yet schools are really struggling with attendance particularly following COVID,” said Amy Langworthy, superintendent for Warrensburg Central School District, during a recent school board meeting. “There are agencies in the past that districts have reached out to for support or help and are no longer getting that support or help, so it really is just left on the districts to figure it out.”

Earlier in that meeting, Warrensburg High School Principal Doug Duell informed the board that prior to COVID, high school attendance averaged at around 95% to 96%.

“Now we’re 91%, 90%,” Duell said. “Between a social worker, school counselor, and myself, we are doing a ton more home visits just to get kids to come to school. It’s a real challenge in some families to get them up and people are struggling to get some of their kids here.”

Under New York State’s “compulsory education” laws, every child between the ages of 6 and 16 must attend full-time school. Under the law, it is the parent or guardian’s responsibility to ensure their children comply with the compulsory rule. Failure to do so could result in the guardian being fined, or even jailed. In extreme cases, the child could be placed in foster care. If the child is at least 16 years old and attends a school in a district that has a higher dropout age, the student could also face penalties and/or jail time for violating the compulsory education laws.

But that outcome is counter-attuned to the mission of the law itself, which, according to the New York State Education Department’s website, aims to “see that children are not left in ignorance, that from some source they receive the instruction that will fit them for their place in society.”

“Poor school attendance is correlated to poor attendance when they get to where they are an employee somewhere,” Langworthy said. “It establishes a pattern that is really lifelong.”

Using the law

Langworthy said invoking the compulsory law is an absolute last-ditch effort to compel students into the classroom, but even when the situation is called for, she said the social services system is often too congested to be effective.

“When we make a report, because we’ve exhausted everything that we can do on our end … and we don’t get any support either from social services or the courts, we’re kind of at a loss and there’s not really anything we can do.” She said. “We keep trying of course, because we know kids need to be in school, but it’s just really frustrating.”

Warrensburg schools, like many others in the area and across the country have taken matters into their own hands in an attempt to manage the situation before it becomes a legal issue. Enhanced access to social services within the schools themselves, practical services such as transportation and dedicated attendance staff members have all been added throughout many school budgets. But the most important tool in the district’s arsenal has been communication.

During his presentation to the board, Duell cited the Washington County Assistant District Attorney’s Office’s participation in sending letters to parents of children with chronic absenteeism.

“The assistant district attorney has taken an active interest in attendance in Washington County and they have asked that the school districts CC them on the attendance letters and when they get to 20 absences, the assistant district attorney is sending a letter to the parents, telling them, essentially that they’re going to get charged with endangering the welfare of a child if their kid doesn’t start attending school,” Duell explained.

But in Washington County, as with most districts, school officials would rather work directly with parents than levy a threatening letter.

“It’s been challenging for everybody through COVID, and it’s been challenging for folks event without COVID — financially, socially, emotionally — and it isn’t always the best way to go about it by sending some letter saying, ‘Hey if we don’t hear from you, we’ve got to submit your name to the district attorney’s office and they’re gonna send you a letter,’” said Dan Ward, superintendent for the Hudson Falls School District. “There’s a time and a place for that, and I’m appreciative of the assistant district attorney for Washington County for us having that option, but we’re trying to exhaust every possibility before going to that option.”

Ward said that prior to COVID, high school attendance was at around 92%. It dropped to 80% in 2021, and as of now, it has only climbed back up to 88.6%.

Like any school, Hudson Falls uses counselor intervention and home visits as a means of connecting with students and parents to overcome whatever hurdles they’re experiencing with attendance. The idea, Ward said, is to create a partnership between parents and school officials aimed at the academic success of the student.

During the pandemic, the school’s mission was to support parents and students as they worked to balance their academic needs with the health and safety concerns brought on by the virus. Hudson Falls Assistant Superintendent Michael DeCaprio said teachers even visited homes to check on the wellbeing of students as well as their families.

“So we had a script and we had a buddy system for folks to go out there and just check in on our kids, ‘hey, we miss you,’ type of visits,” he said.

Now that the restrictions brought on by the pandemic have been lifted, and the health and safety concerns are largely under control, that mission has shifted to getting kids back in the classroom. But rather than focus solely on the students who aren’t at school, Ward and DeCaprio said they have developed programs that focus on the students who are at school.

“Often time with attendance or poor attendance, it’s always rooted in consequences,” DeCaprio said. “Your grades fall off, you get these automated calls looking for you. It definitely feels more punitive that anything else. We really wanted to change the narrative.”

State and national efforts

Prior to the pandemic, around eight million children were chronically absent from schools in New York state. Post-pandemic, that number has grown considerably, according to data tracked by the New York State Education Department.

In New York state, 15.6% of elementary school students, and 24.5% of high school students were chronically absent in 2018-19, the last full school year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021-22, the most recent full year’s worth of data, those numbers jumped to 29.8% of elementary students, and 37.8% of high school students.

The state defines chronic absenteeism as a student missing at least 10% of total enrolled days of school.

On its website, NYSED states “chronic absence differs from traditional attendance measures because its emphasis is on missed instructional time, which takes into account both unexcused and excused absences rather than focusing on unexcused absences or truancy. Clearly, having students in school for instruction is a fundamental first step to helping students achieve. Fortunately, considerable research has shown that interventions to help get kids to school are successful, and when students stop being chronically absent, they improve academically and are more likely to stay in school.

The state cited organizations devoted to the problem, including Attendance Works, a national nonprofit that has formed as a direct response to the increased absenteeism following the pandemic. Attendance Works collaborates with schools, districts, states, communities and other organizations to ensure that everyone recognizes that chronic absence is a serious issue that can be addressed using a positive, problem-solving approach grounded in an understanding of educational inequities.

Another program cited by NYSED, Every Student Present, is a public awareness campaign developed by the Council on Children and Families and is intended to help families, school leaders and communities understand the impact of multiple school absences on children’s learning, especially young students. The goals of the campaign are to promote awareness of chronic absence and to build capacity among schools, families and communities to reduce it.

A local program

The “Attend Today, Achieve Tomorrow” program started in Hudson Falls schools last February. The program partners with community businesses and other sponsors that offer special prizes as incentives for students who meet certain attendance thresholds.

“At the earliest grades, you can do little things — it’s pencils and T-shirts and stuffed animals,” DeCaprio said. “As we get a little older, we do class level competitions — which class in the hallway has the best attendance throughout the month — they’ll get a pizza party.”

The program even recognizes those students who have worked to improve their attendance.

“It’s about good attendance,” he said. “It’s perfect attendance, and it’s improved attendance.”

Ward also said the district expanded the district’s extracurricular offerings, using federal aid dollars to fund as many clubs as there are faculty advisors available.

“If we can connect our students to school in some fashion, we want to do so because that’s going to have a positive impact on how they feel about school, which is going to have a positive impact on how much they want to attend school,” he said.

The district also recently hired an attendance officer dedicated to investigating excessive absences and connect with families to make sure their needs are being met at a more individualistic level.

“There are a hundred reasons why we might have kids still missing school,” DeCaprio said. “I’m hopeful our attendance officer is able to scratch into some of that and get into a hundred different reasons and find a hundred different solutions.”

For example, Ward said they’ve found that at two of the five Hudson Falls school buildings, Tuesdays seem to be the most missed day for most absent students.

“Very weird that for some reason Tuesday is the day that the highest number of kids are missing,” he said. “We don’t have the answer to that yet, but we’re asking the question. Maybe it’s coincidental, but we’re digging into the data.”

For the past several years, Ward said parents have been able to balance their priorities with a certain level of flexibility. Now that many employers are beginning to bring workplaces back to pre-COVID schedules, that flexibility is becoming less available.

“I do think it’s as simple as that,” he said. “Folks have to choose, and if they’re choosing between, ‘I have to be at work every day, or I’ve got to make sure my kids in school every day,’ they’ve got to choose work, because they’ve got to pay the bills. And that’s where us trying to provide the supports we can provide really factors in.”

Chronic absenteeism rates District 2019 secondary 2022 secondary 2019 elementary/middle 2022 elementary/middle Abraham Wing N/A N/A 16.4% 26.8% Arygle 14.9% 38.5% 12.9% 33.1% Bolton 18.0% 29.2% 5.3% 25.0% Cambridge 13.7% 32.0% 5.3% 31.1% Corinth 18.4% 70.7% 12.6% 76.6% Fort Ann 18.6% 18.0% 11.3% 16.5% Fort Edward 23.1% 50.0% 16.6% 47.6% Glens Falls 31.3% 52.7% 13.8% 24.6% Granville 25.7% 32.7% 10.1% 26.2% Greenwich 16.4% 52.6% 9.1% 27.6% Hadley-Luzerne 27.7% 25.9% 18.9% 30.8% Hartford 10.4% 18.9% 6.7% 7.0% Hudson Falls 31.8% 52.3% 14.4% 37.4% Johnsburg 21.3% 34.5% 15.5% 22.8% Lake George 9.4% 19.1% 6.0% 19.0% North Warren 13.0% 38.5% 6.9% 30.0% Putnam N/A N/A 18.9% 47.4% Salem 15.2% 28.7% 16.9% 20.7% Schuylerville 20.9% 21.7% 10.7% 9.9% South Glens Falls 17.3% 31.0% 10.4% 23.3% Queensbury 12.0% 27.9% 10.2% 22.4% Warrensburg 22.7% 38.3% 15.5% 40.2% Whitehall 22.4% 35.7% 18.6% 52.7%