ARGYLE — The Argyle Central School District's Board of Education is down to two finalists for the position of superintendent.

Finalists James Bennefield and Jennie Mueller will tour the district in the coming week, make a presentation to the public, and participate in a final interview with the board of education, according to a new release Monday.

The board is asking for the public's help with feedback on the two finalists.

Bennefield currently serves as the high school principal for Hudson Falls Central School District while Mueller serves as the pre-K through sixth grade principal for the Greenwich Central School District, the release said.

The public is invited to see each candidate’s presentation and provide written feedback to the board based on the presentation. Presentations will be held on Monday for Bennefield and Tuesday for Mueller, each beginning at 3:30 p.m. in the old cafeteria.

The school board anticipates making a final determination shortly after the completion of the feedback process. Once a decision is made the board will distribute a press release to the entire community.

Last fall the board began a search for a new superintendent following the departure of Michael Healey, who became superintendent of the Waterford-Halfmoon Central School District.

Monday's news release said the search has been a great opportunity for the board to work alongside its staff, students, and community to find a leader who meets the needs of their district and community.

The search process began with an online survey, providing an opportunity for all stakeholders to provide input on the development of the candidate profile and the search brochure, the release said.

In addition, the board distributed an invitation to stakeholder groups to participate in the interview process for semi-finalist candidates.

The board is most appreciative of the 26 individuals who came forward to provide feedback and to participate in the interview process.