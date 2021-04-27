Argyle school district maintains all programs, reduces spending in $13.2 million budget

ARGYLE — The Argyle Central School District is seeking approval for a $13.2 million budget that maintains all programs and restores the prekindergarten program, while lowering spending.

The proposed budget is a decrease of $104,390, or 0.8%, from the current year. The tax levy would increase by about $48,600 to nearly $4.91 million. The 1% increase is well under the district’s 4.27% cap. The limit is high because of debt payments that are excluded from the tax cap calculation.

“The 2021-22 budget as presented maintains all of our current academic, sports and extracurricular programs, brings back our prekindergarten program, and reflects the district’s efforts to continue offering a quality educational program for all of our students with a tax levy increase that is consistent with our previous budgets,” said Superintendent of Schools Michael Healey in an email.

Healey said the reason for the decrease in the budget was a slight decline in instructional salaries and debt payments.

He said the district, which has about 450 students, has been fortunate to have in-person learning for this entire school year, with the exception of 40 students who have chosen to remain remote.