Argyle school district maintains all programs, reduces spending in $13.2 million budget

ARGYLE — The Argyle Central School District is seeking approval for a $13.2 million budget that maintains all programs and restores the prekindergarten program, while lowering spending.
The proposed budget is a decrease of $104,390, or 0.8%, from the current year. The tax levy would increase by about $48,600 to nearly $4.91 million. The 1% increase is well under the district’s 4.27% cap. The limit is high because of debt payments that are excluded from the tax cap calculation.
“The 2021-22 budget as presented maintains all of our current academic, sports and extracurricular programs, brings back our prekindergarten program, and reflects the district’s efforts to continue offering a quality educational program for all of our students with a tax levy increase that is consistent with our previous budgets,” said Superintendent of Schools Michael Healey in an email.
Healey said the reason for the decrease in the budget was a slight decline in instructional salaries and debt payments.
He said the district, which has about 450 students, has been fortunate to have in-person learning for this entire school year, with the exception of 40 students who have chosen to remain remote.
The property tax levy funds about 37% of the budget. State aid would pick up about 60%. Argyle is set to receive an additional $458,000 in state aid for a total of $7.942 million.
The district is also tapping $110,000 from fund balance.
Incumbent Pam Ellis is running unopposed for another five-year term on the Board of Education.
The only ballot proposition is to approve a $63,417 budget for the Argyle Free Library.
