ARGYLE — The Argyle Central School District Board of Education announced that John Galarneau is the next junior and senior high school principal.

At May 9 board meeting, Galarneau was appointed and will officially be joining the administrative team on July 1, according to a news release.

The district received 31 applications for the post. Interview committees from a cross section of the district, including the incoming superintendent James Bennefield, reviewed the candidates.

“I am very excited to be joining the Argyle Central School District. I am looking forward to immersing myself into the community and leading our faculty in supporting our student’s growth and success,” Galarneau said in the news release.

Galarneau is currently the instructional supervisor of physical education and health for the City School District of Albany. He also served as the secondary principal in the Fort Edward Union Free School District and an assistant principal in the Schenectady City Schools.

Galarneau earned a bachelor degree in education in physical education from Castleton University. His masters was earned at Canisius College and his School Building Leader Certification was earned at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.

Mark Doody, interim junior and senior high school principal, will be replaced by Galarneau.