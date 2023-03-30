ARGYLE — The Argyle Board of Education announced its intent to appoint James Bennefield as superintendent of schools at a special meeting of the Board of Education on April 4.

Bennefield is currently the high school principal at the Hudson Falls Central School District.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Mr. James Bennefield as our new superintendent of schools,” said Board President Pamela Ellis in a news release posted to the district’s website. “As we progressed through the selection process, it became clear to the Board of Education that Mr. Bennefield’s small school roots, experience, and passion for our district and community was the right fit for our students and the Argyle community. We are looking forward to working with Mr. Bennefield as our newest leader as we work together to provide the best opportunities possible for our students.”

Ellis said she wanted to thank the advisory committees and those who came to the community presentation for their participation, input, and commitment to the selection process. The board is also grateful for the leadership and assistance that WSWHE BOCES Superintendent Turina Parker and Assistant Superintendent Anthony Muller provided throughout the process.

The board plans to offer Bennefield a three-year agreement with an initial salary of $147,000. He is expected to begin his duties on July 1.

Bennefield has spent the past 20 years at the Hudson Falls Central School District — eight years as the middle school assistant principal and 12 years as the high school principal. He began his career in education teaching grades five through eight social studies at the St. Mary’s School of Ticonderoga in 1996. He served as a high school social studies teacher at Attica Central School for three years and then accepted the position to serve as the middle school assistant principal.

“I am very excited to be joining the Argyle Central School District. The school community has been very welcoming and is full of individuals who work hard to provide the very best for the students of Argyle,” Bennefield said. “I look forward to working with all stakeholders to move the district forward and continue to build upon an already outstanding school system.”

Bennefield earned a bachelor of science in education at Roberts Wesleyan College in 1995. His master’s degree in education and certificate of advanced study in educational administration were both earned at the State University of New York at Brockport.

Parker said “the board engaged in a thorough and rigorous search process, which resulted in the selection of a candidate who emerged as an extraordinary leader for the district.”

Bennefield will replace Interim Superintendent of Schools Mark Bessen. In his spare time, Jim likes to travel, ride his motorcycle, read and spend time with family and friends.