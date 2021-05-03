 Skip to main content
Abraham Wing School budget includes about $100,000 for building repairs
Abraham Wing School budget includes about $100,000 for building repairs

Abraham Wing School

Abraham Wing School is proposing a $5.353 million budget that includes funding for a small capital project.

GLENS FALLS — Money for a small capital project is part of a $5.353 million budget proposed by Abraham Wing School.

Total spending is increasing about $388,000, or 7.8%, over the current year.

Superintendent Brian George said about $100,000 of that increase is to make repairs to the building. It is just routine maintenance items that have been found in the school building conditions survey, he said.

School officials also hope to install a new playground.

Other increased expenses in the budget are related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including hiring an extra cleaner and purchasing cleaning supplies, according to George.

George said the 154-student school is looking to bring back some programs that it was not able to have this year because of the pandemic, including after-school activities and some additional remedial services.

He said the tax levy is increasing by 1.46%, which is at the district’s cap, to nearly $3.053 million. Property taxes fund 57% of the budget, with state aid responsible for 32%. The school is set to receive $1.736 million in aid.

The district is also tapping $210,000 from its fund balance reserves, which George said is a little higher than normal.

Kevin Hanselman is running unopposed for one three-year seat on the school board.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

At a glance

Abraham Wing School budget

  • 2020-2021 budget: $4.965 million
  • 2021-2022 budget (proposed): $5.353 million
  • Spending increase: $388,000, 7.8%
  • 2020-2021 tax levy:$3.009 million
  • 2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $3.053 million
  • Tax levy increase: $44,000, 1.46%
  • School board: Kevin Hanselman is running unopposed for one three-year seat.
  • Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., school gymnasium
