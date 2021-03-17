About $35 million in federal stimulus aid headed to local schools

Because of the uncertainty of state aid funding, Whittemore had wanted to reduce the amount of money the district is paying on its debt from $3.2 million to $1.9 million. That would free up money for the instructional budget.

However, debt payments are one item factored into the tax cap calculation. So, if Queensbury does that, the tax cap would actually be negative 0.2% — meaning the levy would have to be reduced by $73,000.

Whittemore said this new funding can allow the district to avoid a tax cap override.

The funding will also help ensure that schools will be able to retain jobs, he added.

However, he said he needs to see more guidance from the federal government about how money can be spent and the timing of when it will arrive.

Another unknown is whether this money will be needed to offset any state aid cuts, according to Whittemore.

A drop in state funding also worries Whitehall Superintendent Patrick Dee.