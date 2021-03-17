About $35 million in federal stimulus aid headed to local schools

Helping students catch up on their academics and recouping the costs from making upgrades to buildings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic are among the ideas school officials have for $2.5 billion in federal funding headed to upstate schools.
About $35 million is allocated for the 30 districts in The Post-Star’s coverage area.
Queensbury is set to receive almost $4 million, according to preliminary figures U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y, released on Wednesday.
“This is great for schools. It will be very, very helpful,” said Scott Whittemore, assistant superintendent for business for Queensbury.
He estimated that the district spent about $600,000 on making preparations for students to come back, including purchasing cleaning supplies, adding bus runs and other costs.
Whittemore said he expects that some of these COVID-19 costs will continue into the next school year as the country comes out of the pandemic.
He also said the new aid will allow the district to revisit its plan to propose a tax levy increase that exceeds the cap.
The district was initially looking at proposing a budget with a 2.5% tax levy increase, which would exceed the tax cap and require approval by a supermajority of 60% of voters.
Because of the uncertainty of state aid funding, Whittemore had wanted to reduce the amount of money the district is paying on its debt from $3.2 million to $1.9 million. That would free up money for the instructional budget.
However, debt payments are one item factored into the tax cap calculation. So, if Queensbury does that, the tax cap would actually be negative 0.2% — meaning the levy would have to be reduced by $73,000.
Whittemore said this new funding can allow the district to avoid a tax cap override.
The funding will also help ensure that schools will be able to retain jobs, he added.
However, he said he needs to see more guidance from the federal government about how money can be spent and the timing of when it will arrive.
Another unknown is whether this money will be needed to offset any state aid cuts, according to Whittemore.
A drop in state funding also worries Whitehall Superintendent Patrick Dee.
“Typically with a federal infusion of cash for schools, the Governor's Office cuts the state funding to the schools equivalent to the federal infusion of money. There is much left up in the air with the allocations, but we are most definitely appreciative for the federal dollars that are intended to flow to the schools,” he said in an email.
The governor’s proposed budget contained aid cuts that were backfilled with the federal stimulus money from the CARES Act package, according to a report in cityandstateny.com.
Federal stimulus money also helped offset state aid cuts during the Great Recession.
Dee thanked Schumer’s advocacy and for the federal government recognizing the financial constraints and shortfalls facing public schools.
“If our aid streams are not diminished by the governor, this infusion of dollars will make a significant difference to our school,” Dee said.
Addressing learning loss
Hadley-Luzerne Superintendent of Schools Beecher Baker said the first priority is to address learning loss from the virtual schooling.
“The remote learning has left a lot to be desired,” he said.
He would like to beef up the summer school program. He already plans to add an elementary counselor in the 2021-2022 budget and would like to bring in some new programs to support students’ social and emotional health.
Also, the funding will help the district’s continuing costs to deal with the pandemic, according to Baker.
“We don’t know what to expect next fall regarding COVID, so trying to make sure we stay on top of things on the health and safety side,” he said.
Capital Region schools are set to receive nearly $220 million.
Some left out?
About $135 million is targeted for North Country schools.
Long Lake Superintendent Noelle Short is concerned that it does not appear her district of about 70 students is going to receive any funding from the stimulus package. It is not included the table accompanying Schumer’s press release.
Long Lake has spent about $24,000 on COVID supplies, according to Short.
She pointed out that small districts got funding. Newcomb, which has less than 100 students, is set to receive $153,000.
“We got zero (dollars),” she said.
The funding distribution is based on a formula that includes the amount of Title I aid districts receive. Title I goes to schools in which at least 40% of students are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch.
Long Lake does not receive any of that funding. About 39% of the district’s students receive free or reduced-price lunch, according to Short.
Schumer’s office did not immediately return an email seeking clarification about why neither Long Lake nor Indian Lake was included among the list of local school districts getting funding.
Saratoga Springs was also left out of the table, but The Post-Star confirmed that it is set to receive $3.892 million.
Schumer said this aid is critical to help bring students back into the classrooms.
COVID-19 federal stimulus money going to school districts
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Warren County
|Abraham Wing
|$1.114 million
|Bolton
|$63,000
|Glens Falls
|$3.149 million
|Hadley-Luzerne
|$1.218 million
|Johnsburg
|$808,000
|Lake George
|$1.1 million
|North Warren
|$1.011 million
|Queensbury
|$3.975 million
|Warrensburg
|$1.496 million
|Washington County
|Argyle
|$727,000
|Cambridge
|$1.04 million
|Fort Ann
|$548,000
|Fort Edward
|$1.128 million
|Granville
|$2.301 million
|Greenwich
|$756,000
|Hartford
|$983,000
|Hudson Falls
|$3.513 million
|Putnam
|$261,000
|Salem
|$783,000
|Whitehall
|$1.895 million
|Saratoga County
|Corinth
|$1.555 million
|Schuylerville
|$1.07 million
|South Glens Falls
|$2.09 million
|Essex County
|Minerva
|$262,000
|Newcomb
|$153,000
|Schroon Lake
|$575,000
|Ticonderoga
|$1.358 million
“Everyone wants schools to reopen completely and for our children to be able to return to the classroom, but it needs to be done in a way that is safe for students, families, educators, and learning institutions,” Schumer said in a news release. “COVID brought unprecedented challenges that have cost a year of learning and development for students — challenges disproportionately felt by students of color, students from low-income families, students with disabilities, and more.”
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.