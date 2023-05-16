Budgets and ballot measures passed overwhelmingly for the most part Tuesday as voter turned out to support their local school districts.

In this area, the average proposed tax levy increase is about 1.28%, according to an analysis of 24 school districts in The Post-Star’s coverage area. The statewide average increase in spending is 5.46%. It is about 5% in this area.

“We appreciate the support of our South Glens Falls community on the budget vote we put forth this year,” said Kristine Orr, superintendent for the South Glens Falls Central School District. “We are thankful for the support our community showed us today. Community support is an integral part of the South Glens Falls Central School District, so we are so thankful to all those who came out to vote today.”

For a listing of voting numbers, see the accompanying chart compiled by The Post-Star’s staff.

Here’s a breakdown of how voters spoke at Tuesday’s election:

Rockwell Falls Library

Voters added Josh Jacquard and Kathleen Jones to the Rockwell Falls Library board with 279 and 187 votes, respectively. Robin Cammarata received 108 votes and Jade Eddy received 107 votes. Write-in candidate Jason Hall received 132 votes.

The library found itself at the center of controversy when it had planned to host a drag queen story hour. The board had decided to postpone the event for further research and then the performer who was to do the event said he was no longer available.

Jacquard ran on a platform in opposition to the event, according to his Facebook page.

The board is scheduled to meet on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The library’s website had incorrectly listed that it was planning to meet on Tuesday.

The library board election was included in the Hadley-Luzerne Central School District vote. The district is totally separate from the library.

Lake George

The Lake George Board of Education race featured Linda Clark, who ran unsuccessfully for the board last year, on a platform of fighting curriculum changes. Clark’s campaign took on a similar theme this time around, and had a similar outcome. The two incumbent board members, Rosemarie Earl and Jeannine Bieber, retained their seats with 598 and 566 votes, respectively. Clark received 351 votes.

Fort Edward

The ballot for Fort Edward schools included a measure that would transfer an annex building, as well as an associated shed and two parking spaces, to the village. That measure passed with 127 votes in favor to 54 in opposition.

Richard DeMallie, superintendent of schools, said the annex building was used by the district for storage, but it was taken out of use due to code and Americans With Disabilities Act compliance issues. The transfer is projected to have no impact on the district financially. DeMallie said the property will need to be surveyed and divided.

Fort Edward voters also passed a new capital reserve fund by a vote of 139-42. DeMallie said that at this point the district is still in the planning stages of the capital project.

“We have a capital project kickoff meeting planned at the end of this month to get a better idea of what we want to complete in regards to the capital project,” he said.

Hudson Falls

Voters approved the district entering into an energy performance contract 290 votes to 32. The $3,153,668 contract will have no additional tax impact to residents. Voters also approved transferring an additional $150,000 from fund balance into the district’s capital reserve fund.

North Warren

The three incumbents remained seated on the North Warren Board of Education. Mike Erickson received 196 votes; Cortney Swan received 226 votes, and John Maday received 235 votes. Newcomer Brian Gereau finished last with 158 votes.

Schuylerville

The Schuylerville Board of Education will get new faces as no incumbent was running. Shaun Cumm received 320 votes, Jamie Martin received 514 votes, and Michele Renner received 426 votes.

South Glens Falls

Incumbent South Glens Falls School Board President William Elder will be joined by newcomers Haley Brashears and Nicholas Healy. Elder received 752 votes, while Brashears received 768 votes and Healy 757 received votes. Edward Potter received 635 votes and Christopher Music received 396 votes.

Whitehall

Incumbents Jared Mowatt, Patricia Norton, Richard LaChapelle and retained their three-year seats on the board with 135, 116, 122 votes respectively. Newcomer Randall Lambert received 111 votes. Roxanne Waters won her one-year seat with 109 votes.

Also on the ballot was a decision to reduce the number of board members from nine, to seven members. That measure initially received 86 positive votes and 84 negative votes. A recount was requested and resulted in a tie vote of 84 to 84, killing the measure. Had the proposition passed, the candidates with the least number of votes would have lost their seats.