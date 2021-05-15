2021 school voting summaries

School district voters will go to the polls Tuesday to vote on school budgets and school board candidates. Here are summaries of what will be voted on in The Post-Star’s coverage area:
Abraham Wing
2020-2021 budget: $4.965 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $5.353 million
Spending increase: $388,000, 7.8%
2020-2021 tax levy: $3.009 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $3.053 million
Tax levy increase: $44,000, 1.46%
School board: Kevin Hanselman is running unopposed for one three-year seat.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., school gymnasium
Argyle
2020-2021 budget: $13.306 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $13.201 million
Spending decrease: $104,390, 0.8%
2020-2021 tax levy: $4.86 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $4.91 million
Tax levy increase: $48,600, 1% (cap is 4.27%)
Ballot proposition: Approve $63,417 budget for the Argyle Free Library
School board: Incumbent Pam Ellis is running unopposed for reelection.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. school atrium
Bolton
2020-2021 budget: $9.757 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $9.917 million
Spending increase: $160,445, 1.64%
2020-2021 tax levy: $7.849 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $7.960 million
Tax levy increase: $111,669, 1.42% (at cap)
School board: Maggie Wood, Pamela Quigan and Kathleen Pfau are seeking three, three-year seats.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. at Bolton Central School
Cambridge
2020-2021 budget: $22.285 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $23.048 million
Spending increase: $763,331, 3.43%
2020-2021 tax levy: $9.086 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $9.236 million
Tax levy increase: $150,216, 1.65% (cap is 1.66%)
Ballot proposition: Authorize spending up to $331,500 to lease three school buses over a five-year period, approve the Cambridge Public Library’s $58,000 budget
School board: School board: Tanya Clark, Dillon Honyoust, Sarah McMillan, Tim Ossont and David Shay Price are vying for two open seats.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., Cambridge elementary gymnasium
Corinth
2020-2021 budget: $22.792 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $23.194 million
Spending increase: $402,000, 1.76%
2020-2021 tax levy: $9.75 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $9.75 million
Tax levy increase: $0 (cap is 0.2%)
Ballot propositions: Spend up to $250,000 from a reserve fund to purchase school buses; approve a $69,457 budget for the Corinth Public Library – an increase of $1,543
School board: Corinth: Lori Baker and Kelly Gilbert are seeking a five-year seat and a one-year seat. The top vote-getter receives the longer term.
Vote: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., transportation building
Fort Ann
2020-2021 budget: $12.346 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $12.346 million
Spending increase: $0, 0%
2020-2021 tax levy: $5.227 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $5.348 million
Tax levy increase: $121,000, 2.32% (at cap)
Ballot proposition: Authorize spending $190,500 to purchase school buses
School board: Incumbents James Allen and Pamela White and newcomers Eric Eisenschmidt and Richard Winchell are running for three 3-year seats.
Vote: Noon-8 p.m., gymnasium
Fort Edward
2020-2021 budget: $11.18 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $11.097 million
Spending decrease: $83,000, 0.74%
2020-2021 tax levy: $3.008 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $3.392 million
Tax levy increase: $384,000, 12.78% (at cap)
School board: Amanda Durkee, John Guglielmo and Elaine Trackey-Saltsman are running for two five-year seats.
Vote: Noon-8 p.m., school foyer
Glens Falls
2020-2021 budget: $46.505 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $47.916 million
Spending increase: $1.411 million, 3.04%
2020-2021 tax levy: $21.604 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $22.144 million
Tax levy increase: $540,000, 2.5% (at cap)
School board: Two five-year seats are available. Only Laura Kennedy filed petitions to run, so one seat will be determined by a write-in candidate.
Vote: Noon to 9 p.m., Sanford Street School
Granville
2020-2021 budget: $26.136 million
2020-2022 budget $27.011 million
Spending increase: $875,843, 3.35%
2020-2021 tax levy:$7.076 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $6.476 million
Tax levy decrease: $600,000, 8.48% (cap is 0.38%)
Ballot proposition: Authorize the creation of a capital reserve fund and transfer up to $700,000 to fund balance into this fund to start. The fund would be capped at $5 million.
School board: Incumbents Molly Celani and Shirley Kunen and newcomers Nicole Austin, Connor Hoagland and Emily Jenkins are vying for the three 3-year seats
Vote: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., high school gymnasium
Greenwich
2020-2021 budget: $21.97 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $22.59 million
Spending increase: $613,609, 2.79%
2020-2021 tax levy: $11.47 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $11.7 million
Tax levy increase: $229,454, 2% (cap is 2.74%)
Ballot proposition: Spend up to $245,750 to purchase two 71-passenger school buses; increase the appropriation for Greenwich Free Library from $99,837 to $103,541; increase appropriation for the Easton Library from $42,586 to $44,123.
School board: Incumbent Erin Boivin and newcomer Marie Grimmake are running for a five-year seat.
Vote: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Greenwich elementary school building
Hadley-Luzerne
2020-2021 budget: $21.459 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $21.77 million
Spending increase: $311,000, 1.45%
2020-2021 tax levy:$11.18 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $11.235 million
Tax levy increase: $55,000, 0.5% (cap is 1.07%)
Ballot proposition: Spend up to $254,000 to purchase two 65-passenger school buses; Elect two members to the board of trustees of the Rockwell Falls Public Library for three-year term; approve $19,500 in funding for the Stony Creek Free Library
School board: Incumbent Lia Braico and newcomer Justin Hunt are running unopposed for two 3-year seats.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School
Hartford
2020-21 budget: $13.4 million
2021-22 budget (proposed): $13.45 million
Spending increase: $44,800, 0.33%
2020-21 tax levy: $3.6 million
2021-22 tax levy (proposed): $3.7 million
Tax levy increase: $60,147, 1.64% (at cap)
Ballot proposition: $126,000 to purchase one 66-passenger school bus
School board: Board President Brian Getty is running a write-in campaign to be re-elected to a five-year term.
Vote: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the middle/high school
Hudson Falls
2020-2021 budget: $44.693 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $46.328 million
Spending increase: $1.635 million, 3.66%
2020-2021 tax levy: $12.703 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $12.703 million
Tax levy increase: $0, 0% (cap is 3.19%)
Ballot proposition: Authorize the purchase of two 65-passenger buses, one-66 passenger bus and one passenger vehicle at a cost not to exceed $370,000
School board: Incumbent Jeffrey Gaulin is running unopposed for reelection to a five-year term.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., school gymnasium
Indian Lake
2020-2021 budget: $6.979 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $7.145 million
Spending increase: $165,528%, 2.37%
2020-2021 tax levy: $5.208 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $5.324 million
Tax levy increase: $115,528, 2.22% ($136 under cap)
School board: Jon Voorhees and Allison Lamphear are vying for one five-year seat.
Vote: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., front lobby of the school
Johnsburg
2020-2021 budget: $11.406 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $11.859 million
Spending increase: $452,396, 3.97%
2020-2021 tax levy: $6.11 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $6.213 million
Tax levy increase: $102,763, 1.68% (at cap)
School board: President Rachel DeGroat, board member Sarah Williams and newcomer Andrew Bennett are seeking two three-year seats.
Vote: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., hallway outside gymnasium area
Lake George
2020-2021 budget: $23.909 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $23.909 million
Spending increase: $0
2020-2021 tax levy: $20.214 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $20.461 million
Tax levy increase: $247,142, 1.22% (at cap)
Budget proposition: One 60-passenger school bus not to exceed $110,000
School board: Incumbents Tricia Connor Biles and Katie Bruening and newcomers Steven Johnson and Ellen Reinhold are seeking two three-year seats.
Vote: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., elementary school gym
Long Lake
2020-2021 budget: $4.381 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $4.608 million
Spending increase: $227,156, 5.2%
2020-2021 tax levy: $3.089 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $3.235 million
Tax levy increase: $146,000, 4.72% ($792 from cap)
School board: Incumbent Brian Penrose is running unopposed for reelection.
Vote: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., school cafeteria.
Minerva
2020-2021 budget: $5.628 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $5.819 million
Spending increase: $191,567, 3.4%
2020-2021 tax levy: $3.698 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $3.719 million
Tax levy increase: $20,081, 0.54% (cap is 0.89%)
Ballot proposition: Spend up to $123,000 to purchase one 59-passenger school bus with the use of capital reserve funds that was established specifically for bus purchases and the remainder to be paid using the district’s 2020-21 unallocated fund balance
School board: Write-in candidates will be accepted for one five-year seat.
Vote: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., main school entrance.
Newcomb
2020-2021 budget: $6.491 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $6.548 million
Spending increase: $57,172, 0.88%
2020-2021 tax levy: $4.384 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $4.437 million
Tax levy increase: $53,000, 1.25% (cap is 1.34%)
Proposition: Establish a bus purchase reserve fund
School board: Incumbent Tyler Lamphear is running unopposed for reelection to a five-year term.
Vote: 1 to 8 p.m. at the school
North Warren
2020-2021 budget: $13.9 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $14.428 million
Spending increase: $528,000, 3.8%
2020-2021 tax levy: $9.251 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $9.355 million
Tax levy increase: $104,000, 1.12% (cap is 3.04%)
Ballot proposition: Authorize transfer of $210,000 from fund balance to complete a $400,000 project to make improvements to athletic fields including improvements to the baseball fields for access, fencing and new bleachers for the baseball and softball fields
School board: Incumbents Dan Freebern and Tammie Laguerre are running unopposed for two three-year seats.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., school lobby
Putnam
2020-2021 budget: $2,611,727
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $2,679,839
Spending increase: $68,112, 2.61%
2020-2021 tax levy: $1,957,686
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $1,992,071
Tax levy increase: $34,385, 1.76% (at cap)
School board: Carol Koehler is running unopposed for one seat.
Vote: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., school gymnasium
Queensbury
2020-2021 budget: $67.563 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $69.855 million
Spending increase: $2.29 million, 3.39%
2020-2021 tax levy: $36.259 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $36.988 million
Tax levy increase: $729,374, 2.01% (at cap)
Ballot proposition: Purchase four buses at a cost of up to $525,000
School board: Dawn Bleyenburg, Benjamin Dickerson, Jamey Hardesty, Tafhaim Quick, Brady Stark and James Ward are seeking a five-year term and a four-year term. The person who receives the most votes will get the longer term.
Vote: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., elementary school gymnasium
Salem
2020-2021 budget: $14.123 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $15.631 million
Spending increase: $1.508 million, 10.68%
2020-2021 tax levy: $5.224 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $5.224 million
Tax levy increase: $0, 0% (cap is 0.07%)
Ballot propositions: Authorize spending up to $40,000 per year for five years to lease two new 65-passenger buses; establish a capital reserve account funded by money left over in the budget, not to exceed $1.5 million; add a Salem student as a non-voting member to the Board of Education; and increase the tax levy for the Bancroft Library by $584 to $29,775
School board: Incumbent Board of Education members Heidi Kirchner and Jaclyn Nolan are running unopposed for three-year terms.
Vote: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., high school circle entrance
Saratoga Springs
2020-2021 budget: $132.397 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $134.624 million
Spending increase: $2.227 million, 1.68%
2020-2021 tax levy: $89.035 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $91.448 million
Tax levy increase: $2.003 million, 2.25% (cap is 2.27%)
Ballot proposition: Authorize the school district to spend an estimated $1.165 million to purchase six 66-passenger school buses, three 30-passenger buses, two 24-passenger buses and one service vehicle
School board: John Ellis, Amanda Ellithorpe, Christina Kraszewski, Casey Putnam and Connie Woytowich are seeking three 3-year terms.
Vote: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Caroline Street, Division Street, Lake Avenue, Geyser Road, Dorothy Nolan and Greenfield elementary schools
Schroon Lake
2020-2021 budget: $8,211,600
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $8,459,937
Spending increase: $248,337, 3.02%
2020-2021 tax levy: $6,638,271
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $6,772,858
Tax levy increase: $134,587, 2.03% (at cap)
Ballot proposition: Authorize purchase of school bus at a cost not to exceed $74,000
School board: Codie Aiken, Ashley Barry and Bruce Murdock are seeking two three-year seats on the Board of Education.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., school auditorium entrance
Schuylerville
2020-21 budget: $37.464 million
2021-22 budget (proposed): $38.038 million
Spending increase: $573,518, 1.53%
2020-21 tax levy: $18.031 million
2021-22 tax levy (proposed): $18.194 million
Tax levy increase: $162,283, 0.9%
Ballot proposition: $423,322 to renew a five-year lease agreement that will replace eight 65-passenger buses and three 25-passenger buses
School board: Katie Brunson and Amanda Medick are vying for one five-year term.
Vote: Noon to 9 p.m. in the district office Board of Education room
South Glens Falls
2020-21 budget: $59.967 million
2021-22 budget (proposed): $64.311 million
Spending increase: $4.3 million, 7.24%
2020-21 tax levy: $32 million
2021-22 tax levy (proposed): $32.561 million
Tax levy increase: $555,764, 1.74% (cap is 2.31%)
Ballot proposition: $601,608 to purchase two 66-passenger school buses, two 72-passenger school buses, one 35-passenger school bus and one four-wheel-drive work truck
School board: Marlene DuBois-Germain is challenging the three incumbents: John Farrell, Roger Fedele and Kevin Ostrander.
Vote: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Ballard Elementary School and Tanglewood Elementary School
Ticonderoga
2020-2021 budget: $22.398 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $21.561 million
Spending decrease: $837,799, 3.74%
2020-2021 tax levy: $12.469 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $12.421 million
Tax levy decrease: $48,328, 0.39% (at cap)
School board: Incumbents Erik Leerkees and James Wells Sr. and newcomers John Dreimiller and Trisha Wojcik are seeking three 3-year seats.
Vote: Noon-8 p.m., at either junior-senior high school gymnasium for Essex County voters or the Hague Community Center for Warren County registered voters
Warrensburg
2020-2021 budget: $21.592 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $21.766 million
Spending increase: $173,577, 0.8%
2020-2021 tax levy: $7.912 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $7.912 million
Tax levy increase: $0, 0% (cap is 3.3%)
Ballot proposition: Authorize leasing two 66-passenger and one 48-passenger buses for a five-year term at an annual cost not to exceed $65,000
School board: Incumbents Ash Anand and Laurie Rinke and newcomer Dani Oliver are seeking two four-year seats.
Vote: May 18, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., junior-senior high school lobby area outside the gymnasium
Whitehall
2020-2021 budget: $17.084 million
2021-2022 budget (proposed): $17.807 million
Spending increase: $$723,112, 4.23%
2020-2021 tax levy: $5.683 million
2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $5.683 million
Tax levy increase: $0, 0% (cap is 3.15%)
Ballot proposition: Authorize spending up to $122,768 to purchase a 65-passenger bus.
School board: Incumbents Frank Barber, Chris Dudley and Hope Greene are running unopposed for reelection to three 3-year seats.
Vote: Noon-8 p.m., junior-senior high school building