2021 school voting summaries
2021 school voting summaries

Tuesday vote preview

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide on budget proposals and school board elections.

 Post-Star file photo

School district voters will go to the polls Tuesday to vote on school budgets and school board candidates. Here are summaries of what will be voted on in The Post-Star’s coverage area:

Abraham Wing

2020-2021 budget: $4.965 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $5.353 million

Spending increase: $388,000, 7.8%

2020-2021 tax levy: $3.009 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $3.053 million

Tax levy increase: $44,000, 1.46%

School board: Kevin Hanselman is running unopposed for one three-year seat.

Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., school gymnasium

Argyle

2020-2021 budget: $13.306 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $13.201 million

Spending decrease: $104,390, 0.8%

2020-2021 tax levy: $4.86 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $4.91 million

Tax levy increase: $48,600, 1% (cap is 4.27%)

Ballot proposition: Approve $63,417 budget for the Argyle Free Library

School board: Incumbent Pam Ellis is running unopposed for reelection.

Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. school atrium

Bolton

2020-2021 budget: $9.757 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $9.917 million

Spending increase: $160,445, 1.64%

2020-2021 tax levy: $7.849 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $7.960 million

Tax levy increase: $111,669, 1.42% (at cap)

School board: Maggie Wood, Pamela Quigan and Kathleen Pfau are seeking three, three-year seats.

Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. at Bolton Central School

Cambridge

2020-2021 budget: $22.285 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $23.048 million

Spending increase: $763,331, 3.43%

2020-2021 tax levy: $9.086 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $9.236 million

Tax levy increase: $150,216, 1.65% (cap is 1.66%)

Ballot proposition: Authorize spending up to $331,500 to lease three school buses over a five-year period, approve the Cambridge Public Library’s $58,000 budget

School board: School board: Tanya Clark, Dillon Honyoust, Sarah McMillan, Tim Ossont and David Shay Price are vying for two open seats.

Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., Cambridge elementary gymnasium

Corinth

2020-2021 budget: $22.792 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $23.194 million

Spending increase: $402,000, 1.76%

2020-2021 tax levy: $9.75 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $9.75 million

Tax levy increase: $0 (cap is 0.2%)

Ballot propositions: Spend up to $250,000 from a reserve fund to purchase school buses; approve a $69,457 budget for the Corinth Public Library – an increase of $1,543

School board: Corinth: Lori Baker and Kelly Gilbert are seeking a five-year seat and a one-year seat. The top vote-getter receives the longer term.

Vote: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., transportation building

Fort Ann

2020-2021 budget: $12.346 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $12.346 million

Spending increase: $0, 0%

2020-2021 tax levy: $5.227 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $5.348 million

Tax levy increase: $121,000, 2.32% (at cap)

Ballot proposition: Authorize spending $190,500 to purchase school buses

School board: Incumbents James Allen and Pamela White and newcomers Eric Eisenschmidt and Richard Winchell are running for three 3-year seats.

Vote: Noon-8 p.m., gymnasium

Fort Edward

2020-2021 budget: $11.18 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $11.097 million

Spending decrease: $83,000, 0.74%

2020-2021 tax levy: $3.008 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $3.392 million

Tax levy increase: $384,000, 12.78% (at cap)

School board: Amanda Durkee, John Guglielmo and Elaine Trackey-Saltsman are running for two five-year seats.

Vote: Noon-8 p.m., school foyer

Glens Falls

2020-2021 budget: $46.505 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $47.916 million

Spending increase: $1.411 million, 3.04%

2020-2021 tax levy: $21.604 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $22.144 million

Tax levy increase: $540,000, 2.5% (at cap)

School board: Two five-year seats are available. Only Laura Kennedy filed petitions to run, so one seat will be determined by a write-in candidate.

Vote: Noon to 9 p.m., Sanford Street School

Granville

2020-2021 budget: $26.136 million

2020-2022 budget $27.011 million

Spending increase: $875,843, 3.35%

2020-2021 tax levy:$7.076 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $6.476 million

Tax levy decrease: $600,000, 8.48% (cap is 0.38%)

Ballot proposition: Authorize the creation of a capital reserve fund and transfer up to $700,000 to fund balance into this fund to start. The fund would be capped at $5 million.

School board: Incumbents Molly Celani and Shirley Kunen and newcomers Nicole Austin, Connor Hoagland and Emily Jenkins are vying for the three 3-year seats

Vote: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., high school gymnasium

Greenwich

2020-2021 budget: $21.97 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $22.59 million

Spending increase: $613,609, 2.79%

2020-2021 tax levy: $11.47 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $11.7 million

Tax levy increase: $229,454, 2% (cap is 2.74%)

Ballot proposition: Spend up to $245,750 to purchase two 71-passenger school buses; increase the appropriation for Greenwich Free Library from $99,837 to $103,541; increase appropriation for the Easton Library from $42,586 to $44,123.

School board: Incumbent Erin Boivin and newcomer Marie Grimmake are running for a five-year seat.

Vote: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Greenwich elementary school building

Hadley-Luzerne

2020-2021 budget: $21.459 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $21.77 million

Spending increase: $311,000, 1.45%

2020-2021 tax levy:$11.18 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $11.235 million

Tax levy increase: $55,000, 0.5% (cap is 1.07%)

Ballot proposition: Spend up to $254,000 to purchase two 65-passenger school buses; Elect two members to the board of trustees of the Rockwell Falls Public Library for three-year term; approve $19,500 in funding for the Stony Creek Free Library

School board: Incumbent Lia Braico and newcomer Justin Hunt are running unopposed for two 3-year seats.

Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School

Hartford

2020-21 budget: $13.4 million

2021-22 budget (proposed): $13.45 million

Spending increase: $44,800, 0.33%

2020-21 tax levy: $3.6 million

2021-22 tax levy (proposed): $3.7 million

Tax levy increase: $60,147, 1.64% (at cap)

Ballot proposition: $126,000 to purchase one 66-passenger school bus

School board: Board President Brian Getty is running a write-in campaign to be re-elected to a five-year term.

Vote: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the middle/high school

Hudson Falls

2020-2021 budget: $44.693 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $46.328 million

Spending increase: $1.635 million, 3.66%

2020-2021 tax levy: $12.703 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $12.703 million

Tax levy increase: $0, 0% (cap is 3.19%)

Ballot proposition: Authorize the purchase of two 65-passenger buses, one-66 passenger bus and one passenger vehicle at a cost not to exceed $370,000

School board: Incumbent Jeffrey Gaulin is running unopposed for reelection to a five-year term.

Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., school gymnasium

Indian Lake

2020-2021 budget: $6.979 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $7.145 million

Spending increase: $165,528%, 2.37%

2020-2021 tax levy: $5.208 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $5.324 million

Tax levy increase: $115,528, 2.22% ($136 under cap)

School board: Jon Voorhees and Allison Lamphear are vying for one five-year seat.

Vote: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., front lobby of the school

Johnsburg

2020-2021 budget: $11.406 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $11.859 million

Spending increase: $452,396, 3.97%

2020-2021 tax levy: $6.11 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $6.213 million

Tax levy increase: $102,763, 1.68% (at cap)

School board: President Rachel DeGroat, board member Sarah Williams and newcomer Andrew Bennett are seeking two three-year seats.

Vote: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., hallway outside gymnasium area

Lake George

2020-2021 budget: $23.909 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $23.909 million

Spending increase: $0

2020-2021 tax levy: $20.214 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $20.461 million

Tax levy increase: $247,142, 1.22% (at cap)

Budget proposition: One 60-passenger school bus not to exceed $110,000

School board: Incumbents Tricia Connor Biles and Katie Bruening and newcomers Steven Johnson and Ellen Reinhold are seeking two three-year seats.

Vote: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., elementary school gym

Long Lake

2020-2021 budget: $4.381 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $4.608 million

Spending increase: $227,156, 5.2%

2020-2021 tax levy: $3.089 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $3.235 million

Tax levy increase: $146,000, 4.72% ($792 from cap)

School board: Incumbent Brian Penrose is running unopposed for reelection.

Vote: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., school cafeteria.

Minerva

2020-2021 budget: $5.628 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $5.819 million

Spending increase: $191,567, 3.4%

2020-2021 tax levy: $3.698 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $3.719 million

Tax levy increase: $20,081, 0.54% (cap is 0.89%)

Ballot proposition: Spend up to $123,000 to purchase one 59-passenger school bus with the use of capital reserve funds that was established specifically for bus purchases and the remainder to be paid using the district’s 2020-21 unallocated fund balance

School board: Write-in candidates will be accepted for one five-year seat.

Vote: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., main school entrance.

Newcomb

2020-2021 budget: $6.491 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $6.548 million

Spending increase: $57,172, 0.88%

2020-2021 tax levy: $4.384 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $4.437 million

Tax levy increase: $53,000, 1.25% (cap is 1.34%)

Proposition: Establish a bus purchase reserve fund

School board: Incumbent Tyler Lamphear is running unopposed for reelection to a five-year term.

Vote: 1 to 8 p.m. at the school

North Warren

2020-2021 budget: $13.9 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $14.428 million

Spending increase: $528,000, 3.8%

2020-2021 tax levy: $9.251 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $9.355 million

Tax levy increase: $104,000, 1.12% (cap is 3.04%)

Ballot proposition: Authorize transfer of $210,000 from fund balance to complete a $400,000 project to make improvements to athletic fields including improvements to the baseball fields for access, fencing and new bleachers for the baseball and softball fields

School board: Incumbents Dan Freebern and Tammie Laguerre are running unopposed for two three-year seats.

Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., school lobby

Putnam

2020-2021 budget: $2,611,727

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $2,679,839

Spending increase: $68,112, 2.61%

2020-2021 tax levy: $1,957,686

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $1,992,071

Tax levy increase: $34,385, 1.76% (at cap)

School board: Carol Koehler is running unopposed for one seat.

Vote: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., school gymnasium

Queensbury

2020-2021 budget: $67.563 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $69.855 million

Spending increase: $2.29 million, 3.39%

2020-2021 tax levy: $36.259 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $36.988 million

Tax levy increase: $729,374, 2.01% (at cap)

Ballot proposition: Purchase four buses at a cost of up to $525,000

School board: Dawn Bleyenburg, Benjamin Dickerson, Jamey Hardesty, Tafhaim Quick, Brady Stark and James Ward are seeking a five-year term and a four-year term. The person who receives the most votes will get the longer term.

Vote: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., elementary school gymnasium

Salem

2020-2021 budget: $14.123 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $15.631 million

Spending increase: $1.508 million, 10.68%

2020-2021 tax levy: $5.224 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $5.224 million

Tax levy increase: $0, 0% (cap is 0.07%)

Ballot propositions: Authorize spending up to $40,000 per year for five years to lease two new 65-passenger buses; establish a capital reserve account funded by money left over in the budget, not to exceed $1.5 million; add a Salem student as a non-voting member to the Board of Education; and increase the tax levy for the Bancroft Library by $584 to $29,775

School board: Incumbent Board of Education members Heidi Kirchner and Jaclyn Nolan are running unopposed for three-year terms.

Vote: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., high school circle entrance

Saratoga Springs

2020-2021 budget: $132.397 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $134.624 million

Spending increase: $2.227 million, 1.68%

2020-2021 tax levy: $89.035 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $91.448 million

Tax levy increase: $2.003 million, 2.25% (cap is 2.27%)

Ballot proposition: Authorize the school district to spend an estimated $1.165 million to purchase six 66-passenger school buses, three 30-passenger buses, two 24-passenger buses and one service vehicle

School board: John Ellis, Amanda Ellithorpe, Christina Kraszewski, Casey Putnam and Connie Woytowich are seeking three 3-year terms.

Vote: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Caroline Street, Division Street, Lake Avenue, Geyser Road, Dorothy Nolan and Greenfield elementary schools

Schroon Lake

2020-2021 budget: $8,211,600

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $8,459,937

Spending increase: $248,337, 3.02%

2020-2021 tax levy: $6,638,271

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $6,772,858

Tax levy increase: $134,587, 2.03% (at cap)

Ballot proposition: Authorize purchase of school bus at a cost not to exceed $74,000

School board: Codie Aiken, Ashley Barry and Bruce Murdock are seeking two three-year seats on the Board of Education.

Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., school auditorium entrance

Schuylerville

2020-21 budget: $37.464 million

2021-22 budget (proposed): $38.038 million

Spending increase: $573,518, 1.53%

2020-21 tax levy: $18.031 million

2021-22 tax levy (proposed): $18.194 million

Tax levy increase: $162,283, 0.9%

Ballot proposition: $423,322 to renew a five-year lease agreement that will replace eight 65-passenger buses and three 25-passenger buses

School board: Katie Brunson and Amanda Medick are vying for one five-year term.

Vote: Noon to 9 p.m. in the district office Board of Education room

South Glens Falls

2020-21 budget: $59.967 million

2021-22 budget (proposed): $64.311 million

Spending increase: $4.3 million, 7.24%

2020-21 tax levy: $32 million

2021-22 tax levy (proposed): $32.561 million

Tax levy increase: $555,764, 1.74% (cap is 2.31%)

Ballot proposition: $601,608 to purchase two 66-passenger school buses, two 72-passenger school buses, one 35-passenger school bus and one four-wheel-drive work truck

School board: Marlene DuBois-Germain is challenging the three incumbents: John Farrell, Roger Fedele and Kevin Ostrander.

Vote: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Ballard Elementary School and Tanglewood Elementary School

Ticonderoga

2020-2021 budget: $22.398 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $21.561 million

Spending decrease: $837,799, 3.74%

2020-2021 tax levy: $12.469 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $12.421 million

Tax levy decrease: $48,328, 0.39% (at cap)

School board: Incumbents Erik Leerkees and James Wells Sr. and newcomers John Dreimiller and Trisha Wojcik are seeking three 3-year seats.

Vote: Noon-8 p.m., at either junior-senior high school gymnasium for Essex County voters or the Hague Community Center for Warren County registered voters

Warrensburg

2020-2021 budget: $21.592 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $21.766 million

Spending increase: $173,577, 0.8%

2020-2021 tax levy: $7.912 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $7.912 million

Tax levy increase: $0, 0% (cap is 3.3%)

Ballot proposition: Authorize leasing two 66-passenger and one 48-passenger buses for a five-year term at an annual cost not to exceed $65,000

School board: Incumbents Ash Anand and Laurie Rinke and newcomer Dani Oliver are seeking two four-year seats.

Vote: May 18, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., junior-senior high school lobby area outside the gymnasium

Whitehall

2020-2021 budget: $17.084 million

2021-2022 budget (proposed): $17.807 million

Spending increase: $$723,112, 4.23%

2020-2021 tax levy: $5.683 million

2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $5.683 million

Tax levy increase: $0, 0% (cap is 3.15%)

Ballot proposition: Authorize spending up to $122,768 to purchase a 65-passenger bus.

School board: Incumbents Frank Barber, Chris Dudley and Hope Greene are running unopposed for reelection to three 3-year seats.

Vote: Noon-8 p.m., junior-senior high school building

