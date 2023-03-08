LAKE GEORGE — Glens Falls City School District Superintendent Krislynn Dengler spoke to a crowd in honor of International Women’s Day about the need for more school-aged girls interested in STEM careers.

The Glens Falls Zonta Club, the Adirondack chapter of the American Association of University Women and Soroptimist of the Adirondacks held their annual Women’s Day luncheon with about 70 attendees at the Holiday Inn in the village of Lake George on Wednesday.

This year’s topic was “Trends in Education for Tomorrow’s Women,” highlighting the drastic difference in the numbers of men and women working in careers related to science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.

“We are here today talking about trends in education because it isn’t equal. We’re still fighting to get the recognition and have the same opportunities,” Dengler said to the room of women. “We need to keep doing what we’re doing because it does make a difference.”

She began her presentation with international statistics, then paired the research down to national, regional and finally local data from Glens Falls.

The research from a 20-year study Dengler presented showed males in fourth and eighth grades in all countries made up the top 20% in academic performance for math and science.

She shared an anecdote about when she was the principal at the high school of her daughter, who recently became a veterinarian.

“It was end-of-year high school awards time and I was the coordinator of all that, so I would have the teachers give me the names of the students for each award. Well, the science teacher for living environment brought down her award list for highest overall average and highest Regents Exam score. Funny thing about that was — our exams weren’t scored yet, but she had entered a male’s name,” Dengler shared. “A female ended up scoring the top score. That female was my daughter, and she got a 100%, but instead of giving her the award, she gave it to both of them.”

The Glens Falls superintendent spoke about the BOCES programs offered in the district that allows participants to take college level courses or learn a trade. After completing the four-year program, graduates can go on to receive an associate’s degree just one year after high school.

She said although females are enrolled in all levels of higher education at higher rates than men, the numbers are still lacking in trade schools and Dengler personally said she would like to see more women mechanics.

“The key here (at BOCES) is the modeling piece. They need to see women doing it to see themselves doing it,” Dengler explained.

She listed and displayed a chart with the trade school programs and the number of male and female students in each.

“In heavy equipment operation, we have 147 males in the program and seven females. No females in the HVAC program. You can see where the numbers of females are high — health occupations, criminal justice, early childhood education, horse care, horticulture and cosmetology,” Dengler said.

The superintendent interviewed six of the high school girls in the nontraditional four-year programs and said the results amazed her.

In short videos she recorded, the participants spoke about the connections they made, independence they found and most importantly the career and college skills they gained, while encouraging the next generation of students to try it as well.