Education disconnection: Schools make tweaks as online classes continue

School districts are changing schedules, conducting home visits and trying to bring more students back for in-person instruction because not everyone is succeeding with online instruction.
“Kids struggling in classes has significantly increased,” said Warrensburg Superintendent of Schools John Goralski. “The number of students who are failing a class has gone up probably 25% and that’s concerning.”
He estimated that around 60 students at the junior-senior high school are failing a class.
The district operates on a schedule in which different groups of students alternate between two days in person and two days virtual. Keeping students engaged with the online component has been an issue, according to Goralski.
“My administrators, my counselors, my dean of students have done more home visits than ever before, trying to get kids engaged, get them in school, making phone calls. It’s been a challenge. It’s hard on kids. It’s not the same as being in front of the teacher. It’s not the same as being here seeing their friends,” he said.
North Warren is having the same issue. Junior-senior high school Principal Caleb Martin reported at December’s Board of Education meeting that there were a number of students failing two or more classes and attendance was an issue with remote students.
Superintendent Michele French said the district is making calls and home visits and wants to know if there is anything school officials can do to support families.
Bringing students back
Whitehall Junior-Senior High School had to shift to all remote instruction at the start of the year — not because of COVID — but because the building was flooded. As the building has begun to be repaired, Principal Ethan Burgess said the district has brought students back to the building who have difficulty learning online or lack internet access at home.
Students are still learning online but they are in the school building with another staff member there to assist them.
Other school districts are bringing students back to the building if it can be done safely.
Goralski said Warrensburg has allowed all of the students with disabilities at the junior-senior high school to return to in-person learning if they want. School officials are exploring whether it is possible to bring the high school seniors back to exclusively in-person learning for the last few months of the academic year. They have spent almost an entire year doing virtual schooling at least part of the time.
“I just feel terrible for our seniors,” he said.
Queensbury Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said starting the week after the mid-winter break, students who have chosen to do the hybrid model can come back every day. The district is also looking to bring seniors back and then move to juniors and go from there.
“We really want to maximize the amount of time students are back in the classroom before the summer,” he said.
Changing schedules
Districts are also tweaking schedules. Whitehall Junior-Senior High School switched to a block schedule — going from nine periods to four periods of 60 minutes.
Burgess said parents have been concerned about the amount of screen time that students are logging, and teachers are concerned about the short length of time to interact with students.
He said the longer class period will allow teachers to get a full lesson in. During the last 20 minutes, the students will move into small groups to interact with the teachers. In addition, the district is adding some office hours to the end of the day, where students can contact teachers with their specific issues.
Burgess said teachers miss that face-to-face connection.
“With that elongated class period, we’ll have that time built in to engage with our kids,” he said.
All-virtual students
About 500 students of Hudson Falls students are doing the virtual option, which is about 20% of the total student population, according to Michael DeCaprio, assistant superintendent for education and accountability.
He said some students prefer the remote option.
“Kids learn in different ways and sometimes it’s really tough to get to every kid in person. Being remote allows us to get to some kids who want to be a little more thoughtful and process things a little more slowly. You do a big lesson and then you get to check in with small groups and engage people in different ways,” he said.
At Queensbury, Superintendent Gannon said the district has about 130 students who are exclusively virtual at the K-5 level. They work with assigned teachers dedicated to remote learning.
One of the online teachers, Kristen Mootz, said there is a focused 30-minute teaching block and then 30 minutes on their own with students working on independent assignments.
Students are expected to log on at the designated times. They have been good about doing the work, Mootz said.
“We kind of set that tone right from September: this is school. You can’t be in bed. You’ve got to be up,” she said.
Queensbury uses software called GoGuardian, which lets teachers see the students’ screen — so no watching funny videos. Teachers can close tabs and comment on their work, according to Gannon.
Parent Ginger Record said the program has been helpful for her fourth-grader Braylyn.
“He’s easily distracted with his disability, so he wants to play those games. That Go Guardian has really curbed that,” she said.
Mootz said it is also helpful because students can alert the teacher to contact later in the day if they have a question.
Still, Mootz misses the face-to-face interaction.
“The students like to walk up to my desk, give me a hug and tell me what’s going on at home,” she said.
For all-virtual instruction to be successful, Mootz said teachers and parents have to work together, especially at the elementary level.
Teachers are scheduling a second round of conferences with parents to keep the lines of communication open.
Finding success online
Some students are thriving in the online environment. Queensbury fifth-grade Luke Stroebel, who is one of Mootz’s students, said the day is structured in such a way that incorporates fun activities like playing a math game on the computer and music class with the traditional lessons.
Still, he misses in-person learning.
“You can talk with your friends and teachers. You can make connections,” he said.
Stroebel tries to keep an upbeat attitude. He is learning to play the viola and right before the Christmas break, he suggested holding an online talent show. The event helped people come out of their shell.
“It was cool to see everybody opening up,” he said.
Parent Maria Bosford said her third grader, Gregory, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, likes being able to take breaks and know he is not distracting classmates.
“He’s not spending all of his energy trying to keep his mouth and body quiet from disrupting his class. He can fidget and he can tap on his desk,” she said.
Bosford said it took a while to get the online learning up to speed.
“The first quarter was more of a trial and error — getting in the groove, figuring out what kind of schedule works when you’re trying to navigate how many remote kids they have,” she said.
Her sixth grader, Alana, said there have been some ups and downs. She said she dislikes having to sit at a screen and sometimes there are sound issues. Also, occasionally the teachers forget to address the virtual students who are taking the same class at the same time as other kids in an actual classroom. She said she misses being able to seek help from her teachers in person.
Alana said she likes the more comfortable environment.
She said she appreciates the efforts of her teachers to come up with creative lessons, and her art teacher demonstrates putting together a project and they try to re-create that.
Bosford said teachers go above and beyond in reaching out to their students, and guidance counselors have provided excellent support services.
“That’s not to say that we don’t have struggles. We get through them as a family and seem to learn and grow and it’s been good,” she said.
