Education disconnection: Schools make tweaks as online classes continue

“It was cool to see everybody opening up,” he said.

Parent Maria Bosford said her third grader, Gregory, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, likes being able to take breaks and know he is not distracting classmates.

“He’s not spending all of his energy trying to keep his mouth and body quiet from disrupting his class. He can fidget and he can tap on his desk,” she said.

Bosford said it took a while to get the online learning up to speed.

“The first quarter was more of a trial and error — getting in the groove, figuring out what kind of schedule works when you’re trying to navigate how many remote kids they have,” she said.

Her sixth grader, Alana, said there have been some ups and downs. She said she dislikes having to sit at a screen and sometimes there are sound issues. Also, occasionally the teachers forget to address the virtual students who are taking the same class at the same time as other kids in an actual classroom. She said she misses being able to seek help from her teachers in person.

Alana said she likes the more comfortable environment.