Education Connection: Salem students help make face shields

Salem Central School technology teacher Todd DeSoto has been working with his students to create face shields.

DeSoto found a blueprint for the equipment online and his students have been doing research online from home and provided suggestions for DeSoto to develop the equipment. The shields are made using transparency film, a three-hole punch, scissors and a 3-D printer, according to a news release.

Each shield takes about 3 ½ hours to print. One of the early shields used plastic sheet protectors, but the visibility was not clear. That led the switch to use of transparencies for the nearly extinct overhead projector.

Members of the Salem Volunteer Fire Department and Salem Rescue Squad have tried out some of the masks and found them to be comfortable, according to a news release.

The shields will be donated to emergency service organizations as well as Rupert Fire and Shushan Fire.