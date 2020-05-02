Education Connection: Salem students help make face shields

Salem Central School technology teacher Todd DeSoto has been working with his students to create face shields.
DeSoto found a blueprint for the equipment online and his students have been doing research online from home and provided suggestions for DeSoto to develop the equipment. The shields are made using transparency film, a three-hole punch, scissors and a 3-D printer, according to a news release.
Each shield takes about 3 ½ hours to print. One of the early shields used plastic sheet protectors, but the visibility was not clear. That led the switch to use of transparencies for the nearly extinct overhead projector.
Members of the Salem Volunteer Fire Department and Salem Rescue Squad have tried out some of the masks and found them to be comfortable, according to a news release.
The shields will be donated to emergency service organizations as well as Rupert Fire and Shushan Fire.
Students also created plastic bands called “ear savers” to reduce the damage to skin behind the ears caused by heat and friction in wearing the masks for a long period of time. The bands have been customized to read “Salem Hero” on the band. The ear savers will be donated to local store employees who have to wear face masks. Each package will have “courtesy of Salem Tech Students” printed on the front.
Signs for seniors
School districts have been placing signs to show their support for the class of 2020, who are seeing their senior year of high school disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Lake George Class of 2021 and their parents placed decorated signs on the lawns of the seniors and their family.
South Glens Falls also has placed lawn signs for their seniors.
Lake George begins capital project
Lake George Central School District will begin work on a $5.27 million infrastructure project that voters approved back in December 2018.
Superintendent of Schools Lynne Rutnik said the project will increase safety and security, replace aging infrastructure, improve compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and enhance learning environments in both schools.
The work will begin both inside and outside the Lake George Jr.-Sr. High School. Contractors will work with the district’s construction manager to ensure that safety plans are updated to provide for appropriate social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols.
Among the first projects, they will be replacing two vintage boilers and reconfiguring the tennis courts and improve the surrounding drainage.
The main entrance at the high school will be made more secure and also handicap accessible. Other initiatives are modifying the technology room to create more flexible space for student groups; replacing the stage floor and putting in a new fire alarm and smoke detection system.
Work at the elementary school includes enhancing security doors and windows, replacing classroom entry doors and frames and adding power circuits and outlets in classrooms.
“We are pleased that the Capital Project is beginning on schedule,” said Lake George School Business Manager Michael Varney in a news release. “Funding for the local share of the capital project will come from a capital reserve fund that was established in 2016 and a 15-year bond issuance this summer.”
Students build fence from shrub
Before learning shifted to online with the COVID-19 shutdown, Cambridge Central School students in Steve Butz’s environmental science class built a fence out of shrub willow.
This was part of a bioenergy research project at the school. The fence is supposed to protect the 0.1-acre shrub willow plot on the district’s biopreserve and energy plantation.
Shrub willow can be harvested every year and used as a source for heat and power, according to a news release.
Maintenance staff members Ben Jacobsen and John Lyber helped students weigh the harvest, which amounted to 1,220 pounds.
The purpose of the project is to restore the natural areas of land behind the Dollar General to be used for enrichment, education and recreation for students and the community. There will be a biomass energy plantation, arboretum, wetland boardwalk, walking trails and wildlife habitat. Steps already completed were layout of the walking trail and planting of 225 shrub willow trees. Another 760 were planted in the spring of 2017.
The project received grants from then-Sen. Kathy Marchione and Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury.
Argyle seniors complete literacy program
Argyle Central School Senior Hospitality students Olivia Anderson and Kayla Hafner have completed a 10-week personal financial literacy program through the distance learning program.
Budget Challenge is a live, real-time online financial program where students manage the budget of a working young adult, making important decisions and trying to accomplish key financial goals such as setting up an emergency fund, maximizing a 401k match and paying down debt, according to a news release.
The program sends simulated bills, reconciles payments and requires students to practice managing finance like an adult would. They can learn from their mistakes.
During the simulation, students create online accounts, select vendors for an apartment, banking, cell phone service, auto and renter’s insurance, housing, utilities and more. They receive a simulated paycheck; set aside some of their income into a 401k account as savings for retirement; and write e-checks to pay household bills, according to a news release.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.