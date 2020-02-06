Education Connection: Queensbury students make Valentine's Day cards to send to veterans

Students at Queensbury Elementary School and the William H. Barton Intermediate School created Valentine's Day cards that will be delivered to veterans at the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany, the Veterans Resource Center at SUNY Adirondack and troops abroad by the support group “You are Not Alone.”
The cards were presented to Queensbury American Legion Post No. 1797 Commander Tim French and Past Commander John Lord.
This annual tradition has taken place for more than 25 years, according to a news release from the school.
Mathcounts awards
Two local schools took home top honors at the Tri County Mathcounts competition held on Feb. 1 at SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury.
Mathcounts is a national extracurricular mathematics enrichment program for middle school students.
The competition consists of a series of rounds where students solve problems both individually and as a team. The contest tests speed, accuracy, problem-solving, mathematical reasoning skills and collaboration, according to the organization’s website.
St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School of Glens Falls received second place and Greenwich Central School took home third.
In addition, Matthew DiGeso, a student at Maple Avenue Middle School in the Saratoga Springs City School District took home a second-place individual prize, and Corinth Middle School student Alex Wiseman received third place.
The event was hosted by the Capital District Chapter of the New York State Society of Professional Engineers with assistance from local General Electric Co. employee volunteers and the Adirondack Chapter of the American Association of University Women.
The winning team was Augustine Classical Academy of Mechanicville. The top three teams will compete at the state Mathcounts Competition on March 7 at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy.
'Cross Cultural Connection'
Students participating in college-level French classes at Lake George and Schroon Lake schools participated in a “Cross Cultural Connection” luncheon on Jan. 30.
The event was held at the Hillview Free Library in Lake George.
Students ate a lunch consisting of a French baguette sandwich with homemade soup, a selection of French cheeses and chocolate eclairs for dessert, according to Hillview Free Library Director Virginia Graves. They also gave a short talk in French about a specific area of France and its culture.
“This exchange between the two schools permitted two communities to connect via a common thread, and the students thrived in this setting,” Graves said in an email.
Both schools and the library hope to make this an annual event.
Hartford installs new generator
The Hartford Central School District has installed a new 450-kilowatt generator.
District residents approved purchasing the equipment in a special vote in September 2018.
Superintendent of Schools Andrew Cook worked with the offices of Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, and Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, to cover the entire cost of the project, according to a news release.
With the generator, the district can serve as an emergency shelter during extended power outages and allow students to stay in classes should the school lose power.
Anonymous Alerts
The Salem Central School District has introduced a new communications app that will allow students to speak up anonymously on several sensitive topics.
Anonymous Alerts will allow students to share information about bullying or cyberbullying, threats, family difficulties, self-harm or concern of others harming themselves, drug and alcohol abuse, depression, sexual harassment and other issues disruptive to the learning environment, according to a news release.
The system will allow for one-way or two-way anonymous encrypted communications between students, parents or community members and district administration and school staff. Users of the system can remain anonymous or reveal their identity.
To use the system, people can visit the Salem district website at www.salemcsd.org or download the Anonymous Alerts mobile app from Apple, Google Play or the Chrome stores.
Principal Julie Adams said the implementation of this app does not replace or discourage students from seeking help from faculty or staff in person.
“Our doors are always open to our students. This provides an additional way for students to reach out for help, especially on weekends and after school hours,” she said in a news release.
Culinary challenge
Students from the local BOCES culinary arts program will be teaming up with the National Guard for competition where they will make dishes using the military’s Meals Ready to Eat as their inspiration.
The MRE Challenge will be held on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the F. Donald Meyers Education Center at 15 Henning Road in Saratoga Springs. It will be a style similar to food-cooking competitions such as “Chopped.”
Students will be given several MREs, which are the prepared meals soldiers eat, and create a tastier dish. Eighteen high school students are participating in six teams of three culinary students each. They will be critiqued by a panel of four judges.
One will be chosen as the winner.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.