The family of Hadley-Luzerne alumnus Ronald “Ronnie” Lee Wright established a fund last year to honor his memory and benefit the children of Hadley-Luzerne and Johnsburg school districts.
Wright’s sister, Marlene Wright Barton, created the forever fund in an effort to honor her brother, who tragically died shortly after his graduation several decades ago.
Barton said the fund is designed for ongoing use and began distributing money this year. She said the money will be used primarily for school supplies, food, prescription glasses and other material needs for students.
“It’s not a one-time per year thing,” Barton said. “It will be going on as long as those schools are open and, hopefully, we can get others involved as well.”
Hadley-Luzerne Superintendent Beecher Baker said he could not thank the Wright family enough for its generosity, adding that the funds have already been used in a variety of ways.
“One of the pieces we’ve been utilizing it for is our BOCES students that need something specific for the programs,” Baker said. “It’s been from workboots to durable clothing needed for working in those environments.”
He said the funds have also been used for students who may need help paying for field trips and a wide variety of other supplies.
“We always try to be out in front of the needs of our kids, but this lets us do more and go further,” Baker said.
10th best state for teachers
New York has been ranked as the 10th best state for teachers in the U.S. in an analysis from WalletHub, a credit-monitoring service that also publishes studies related to financial issues.
The study said education jobs are among the lowest-paid occupations requiring a bachelor’s degree and consistently fail to keep pace with inflation.
Low salaries mixed with high expectations is a combination that leads many young teachers to abandon the profession, with nearly half switching professions before reaching the five-year mark, according to WalletHub.
Edward Fuller, a professor at Pennsylvania State University, said one of the keys to keeping teachers is paying them well.
“To attract and retain teachers, local officials should focus on providing adequate salaries,” Fuller said in the report. “Further, leaders of larger districts need to ensure schools receive adequate and equitable funding as well as provide additional pay for teachers choosing to work in schools with greater challenges.”
New York finished 10th in average salary for teachers, after being adjusted for the cost of living, and fourth in income growth potential, which corresponds with its fourth-place finish in lowest projected teacher turnover in the report.
The report looked at many factors, giving extra weight to average starting salaries, income growth potential and average pensions. In addition to finances, academic and work environment were also examined, looking at factors such as school system quality, student-teacher ratio and teacher turnover.
Is middle school necessary?
A new University of Virginia study found evidence to suggest delaying the age students transition to another school could be beneficial to their academic performance.
The authors of the study said the ideal grade configuration for schools has long been contested, and their study suggests that extending elementary as far as eighth grade might be the best option.
The study examined 573 public schools in Virginia with varying grade configurations, the majority having a middle school consisting of sixth, seventh and eighth grade, over a three-year period.
The results showed sixth-grade students still in the same elementary school building passed standardized tests at a nearly 7% higher rate (78.9% vs. 72.0%) in reading and more than 6% higher in math (82.5% vs. 76.3%).
The trend continued with those staying in the elementary school through seventh and eighth grades, with roughly 4% more students passing reading tests and more than 11% more passing math.
The author’s conclusion states that the body of evidence is growing that a school transition in early adolescence is associated with detrimental outcomes.
“We recommend that school administrators and other officials examine evidence-based practices for middle school reformation and consider the possibility that the elimination of middle school is a viable option,” the study said.
