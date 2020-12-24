EDITORIAL: 'Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus'

In autumn of 1897, a young girl wrote a letter to her local newspaper, inquiring about Santa Claus. An editor, Francis Pharcellus Church, reprinted the letter in the paper, The New York Sun, and included his reply, which has since become famous and the most reprinted editorial of all time. Here is the letter from 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon and Church’s timeless reply:

DEAR EDITOR: I am 8 years old.

Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus.

Papa says, ‘If you see it in THE SUN it’s so.’

Please tell me the truth; is there a Santa Claus?

VIRGINIA O’HANLON.

115 WEST NINETY-FIFTH STREET.

VIRGINIA, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men’s or children’s, are little. In this great universe of ours man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect, as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.