EDITORIAL: Working for the good of the community is the key to surviving the pandemic

On Tuesday, we learned that four local people have died of COVID-19 in less than a week, a local gun and shoe shop is forcing its customers and employees to go without masks and a big teenage party in mid-December spread the virus to numerous high school students, necessitating the closure of Glens Falls city schools through mid-January.
Some people are suffering and some are dying while others, by pretending that nothing is going on, make the crisis worse. You may be able to flout state pandemic laws without punishment, but by acting for your own benefit in ways that spread the virus and risk other people’s health, you’re committing a moral felony.
What is terribly unfair is that most of us are trying our best – wearing masks, staying home, keeping gatherings small and forgoing contact with friends and family. But the efforts of a majority of concerned and caring people can be reversed by the indulgences of a few.
One large maskless, heedless party can lead to hundreds of cases as the virus, like teenage gossip, spreads exponentially. One silly assertion of a principle that doesn’t exist — that store owners get to ignore public health rules set by the state — can lead to the infection of vulnerable people. In both cases, those who get infected may never know whose selfishness and stubbornness has threatened their lives.
Jane Havens, owner of Calamity Jane’s gun and shoe emporium in Kingsbury, has said banning masks is a safety measure. That is bunk. Banks, which in normal times do ban face coverings as a safety measure, now follow the law and require them. If Havens needs to confirm identities for gun purchases, she can easily do that in a matter of seconds in a corner of her store.
As upset as we are about the irresponsibility of the partygoers and this store owner, we’re also confused by the nonchalant response from state officials. Perhaps, whoever hosted this party will face some consequences when the investigation into it has concluded. But the state of New York has been aware for weeks that Havens is thumbing her nose at state law — why is that being allowed?
When an imminent danger to public health is discovered elsewhere, such as E. coli contamination at a restaurant, the state can and will order the business closed. People are dying from COVID-19, across New York and right here in our local counties. Decisive action is justified.
In the end, whether state and local authorities enforce pandemic mandates or not, nothing will work without public cooperation. We must try together to reduce spread of the virus and, eventually, to stop it through vaccination.
We have to act for the good of our communities and not out of selfishness. We have to consider our fortunes in the long term, which depend on the health of the community, and resist the instant gratification of hosting a party or being a contrarian. This pandemic is testing our maturity, and even though we’ve made mistakes, it’s not too late for us to grow up.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.