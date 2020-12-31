EDITORIAL: Working for the good of the community is the key to surviving the pandemic

On Tuesday, we learned that four local people have died of COVID-19 in less than a week, a local gun and shoe shop is forcing its customers and employees to go without masks and a big teenage party in mid-December spread the virus to numerous high school students, necessitating the closure of Glens Falls city schools through mid-January.

Some people are suffering and some are dying while others, by pretending that nothing is going on, make the crisis worse. You may be able to flout state pandemic laws without punishment, but by acting for your own benefit in ways that spread the virus and risk other people’s health, you’re committing a moral felony.

What is terribly unfair is that most of us are trying our best – wearing masks, staying home, keeping gatherings small and forgoing contact with friends and family. But the efforts of a majority of concerned and caring people can be reversed by the indulgences of a few.

One large maskless, heedless party can lead to hundreds of cases as the virus, like teenage gossip, spreads exponentially. One silly assertion of a principle that doesn’t exist — that store owners get to ignore public health rules set by the state — can lead to the infection of vulnerable people. In both cases, those who get infected may never know whose selfishness and stubbornness has threatened their lives.

