EDITORIAL: With impeachment over, is it time to change the diapers?

It proved to be a strong factual case that swayed longtime Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander to say, “…the House managers have proved this with what they call a mountain of overwhelming evidence.”

Sen. Alexander went on to say on “Meet The Press” Sunday, “I think he (President Trump) shouldn’t have done it. I think it was wrong.” He also said the president should not be removed from office.

That conclusion is reasonable from what we know, but will leave few on either side satisfied.

It leaves us with a level of misbehavior, but no punishment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

We believe this will go down as a sad and sordid chapter in our government’s history, but we hope we as voters can learn from it; that we as citizens can commit to better oversight while demanding a higher standard of behavior from our leaders.

Heck, it would be nice if we could get back to some civil discourse, too, but we realize we are being naïve again.

We suspect most of us are back in the same silos where we started.