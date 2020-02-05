EDITORIAL: With impeachment over, is it time to change the diapers?

Two weeks ago, we challenged each of you to take your own “oath of impartiality” regarding the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
We asked you to put aside your preconceived notions, your party loyalties and evaluate the facts and testimony as if you yourself were a juror deciding the fate of another citizen. This was the court of public opinion.
We suspect we were asking the impossible, because this president stirs such unbridled emotions from supporters and opponents alike.
When it came to politicians, we once held the universal belief that all politicians are scoundrels not to be trusted, or as Mark Twain said, “Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason.”
We hope that made you smile, because there is a little about this affair that is amusing.
So as the impeachment trial concludes today with President Trump continuing in office, our concern is where we go now as a country, and as a community, and do we need to change the diapers?
For those who did not follow the trial closely, the House Democrats provided a detailed summary of the grievances against the president. They were able to state their case with a wide array of witnesses who gave testimony to the House through the miracle of video.
It proved to be a strong factual case that swayed longtime Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander to say, “…the House managers have proved this with what they call a mountain of overwhelming evidence.”
Sen. Alexander went on to say on “Meet The Press” Sunday, “I think he (President Trump) shouldn’t have done it. I think it was wrong.” He also said the president should not be removed from office.
That conclusion is reasonable from what we know, but will leave few on either side satisfied.
It leaves us with a level of misbehavior, but no punishment.
We believe this will go down as a sad and sordid chapter in our government’s history, but we hope we as voters can learn from it; that we as citizens can commit to better oversight while demanding a higher standard of behavior from our leaders.
Heck, it would be nice if we could get back to some civil discourse, too, but we realize we are being naïve again.
We suspect most of us are back in the same silos where we started.
If you watched the impeachment trial carefully, if you tried diligently to be impartial, we believe you learned a lot about the case against the president, but more about the ugly partisanship of the politics in Washington, D.C. and how transparent it can be.
Perhaps, it even struck you – as it did us – how ironic it was that President Trump was elected because he was going to clean up this swamp, but in the end, it was the swamp that protected him.
We’d like to think this is another chance for all of us to hold the politicians accountable, but we suspect America’s greatest reality TV show will continue unchecked for another 10 months.
We would be remiss if we did not make plain our concern for democracy and the rule of law going forward.
We would like to know what are the limits of presidential power and if this has opened up an “anything goes” mentality among political campaigns.
We’d like to know if our politicians will ever address the limitless money directed toward political campaigns.
And if our elections will be safeguarded going forward.
The behavior of the U.S. Senate does not inspire great confidence that it has the fortitude to take on these important issues.
Sen. Alexander said it is up to the people to decide in the next election.
The people have their work cut out for them.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representative Chuck Cumming.