EDITORIAL: Why are more than a third of local families struggling to get by?

The most important story we read in some time ran on the front page of last Sunday’s newspaper.
A longtime freelance writer, Evan Lawrence, took a close look at the challenges facing food pantries around the region.
While the general consensus is that the United States has a roaring economy where anyone can find a job, and the stock market sets new records seemingly every day, that’s not the world local food pantries are seeing.
“The perception is that the economy has gotten better and the need has dropped (for food pantries),” Pastor Jim Bartholomew told Lawrence. “The economy hasn’t improved for everyone. People who were struggling in 2008 are still struggling.”
Lawrence reported that local food pantries are reporting greater need, mostly from seniors and families, while donations have dropped.
Loaves and Fishes Cambridge Food Pantry, which is run by Bartholomew, says it serves 135 families a week.
“They’re food-insecure due to $10 and $11 an hour wages,” Bartholomew said. Others refer to them as the working poor.
Comfort Food Community in Greenwich also reported seeing its donations drop.
Its executive director, Devin Bulger, believes that recently passed tax reform, the upcoming presidential election and other environmental emergencies have all contributed to a reduction in donations.
Because the standard tax deduction was doubled during the 2017 tax reform, fewer people are itemizing their tax returns. Bulger believes that discourages many from making a donation that was part of their tax strategy.
Obviously, that is not an impact Washington politicians intended.
He also believes that international disasters like the earthquake in Puerto Rico and fires in California and Australia have people writing checks elsewhere. He even believes that many might be choosing to donate to political candidates they feel passionate about rather than the local charities.
“If people have a finite amount of money to donate, political campaigns can siphon funds away,” he said.
We wondered if there might be a fourth reason. We wondered if the constant drumbeat of how great the economy is might lead many to believe that the need for food pantries has diminished.
Comfort Food serves 100 families and another 20 at a satellite center at the Cossayuna firehouse.
We hope you are startled by those numbers. We know we were.
These are people who struggle to get enough to eat during the week.
A third of them are children.
Another third are the elderly.
We are sure you have often heard that there is a significant number of families living paycheck to paycheck, who are just one $400 unexpected bill away from being in trouble.
“Duane Vaughn, director of the Tri-County United Way in Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties, said they are seeing a rise in families who may need the food pantry services just once a year because of an unexpected car repair bill or medical expense.
“People have less of a reserve to tide them over,” Vaughn told Lawrence.
Those types of people now have their own acronym – ALICE – asset limited, income constrained and employed.
Essentially, they are above the federal poverty level, so they don’t qualify for most social services programs.
But here is what you really need to remember.
Lawrence reported that 35 percent of households in Warren County and 42.5 percent of households in Washington County are either in the ALICE or poverty level categories.
That’s a lot of people not making it in this great economy.
So if you neglected to write your check this year, it might be the time to reconsider contacting one of the 17 food pantries that operate in Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties.
And if you were planning to make a political donation, you might want to consider putting your money where it might do more immediate good for people in trouble.
