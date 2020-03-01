EDITORIAL: Why are more than a third of local families struggling to get by?

Food Pantries

Warren County

Family Service Association Of Glens Falls

Address: 150 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801

Phone: 518-793-0797

Website: http://www.fsaglensfalls.org

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Johnsburg Food Pantry

2718 State Route 28, North Creek, NY 12854

Phone: 518-251-3481

Hours: Open second and fourth Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

Lake George Food Pantry at Caldwell Presbyterian Church

Address: 71 Montcalm St., Lake George, NY 12845

Phone: 518-668-2613

Hours: Open 1st Monday of the month and 2nd and 4th Friday of the month

Mondays 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Fridays 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Open Door Soup Kitchen

Address: 47 Lawrence St., Glens Falls, NY 12801

Phone: 518-792-5900

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart Food Pantry

Address: 50 Mohican St., Lake George, NY 12845

Phone: 518-668-2046

Website: http://www.sacredheartlg.org

Hours: Second and fourth Friday of every month, 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Saint Mary's Church

Address: 61 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801

Phone: 518-792-0989

Website: http://stmarysglensfalls.org

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays

Salvation Army

Address: 37 Broad St., Glens Falls, NY 12801

Phone: 518-792-1960

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

United Methodist Church of Queensbury Food Pantry

Address: 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY 12804

Phone: 518-793-9728

Hours: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays

Note: Closed first week of the month! Start on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Serve 2nd, 3rd and 4th Tuesdays and Wednesdays of the month, 2nd and 3rd Thursdays, and last Saturday.

Saratoga County

Moreau Community Center

Address: 144 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803

Phone: 518-792-6007

Website: http://moreaucommunitycenter.org

Hours: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday

Washington County

Bread Of Life Food Pantry — Zion Episcopal Church

Address: 224 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839

Phone: 518-747-2808

Website: http://zionhopefaith.org

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Pick-up: 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays by appointment

Fort Edward Community Food Pantry

Address: 131 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828

Phone: 518-747-5939

Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Argyle Presbyterian Food Pantry

Address: 48 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809

Phone: 518-638-8072

Hours: 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays

Loves and Fishes Cambridge Food Pantry

Address: 59 South Park St., Cambridge, NY 12816

Phone: 518-677-7172

Email: Cambridgefoodpantry@gmail.com

Hours: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays

Comfort Food Community Food Center

Address: 2530 Route 40, Greenwich, NY 12834

Phone: 518-692-3082

Hours: Mondays 5 to 7 p.m.; Wednesdays 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

Comfort Food Cossayuna Satellite Pantry

Address: Cossayuna Fire Department, 21 Bunker Hill Road, Cossayuna, NY 12823

Hours: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Salem Food Pantry

Address: 32 East Broadway, Salem, NY 12865

Phone: 518-854-3317

Hours: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Note: Also open by appointment

Whitehall Community Food Pantry

Address: 151 Broadway, Whitehall, NY 12887

Phone: 518-499-2039

noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays

— Regionalfoodbank.net and foodpantries.org