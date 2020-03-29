EDITORIAL: We need answers on lack of testing

It has been a week since Glens Falls Hospital announced it was suspending drive-up testing for COVID-19 outside the emergency department.

It had essentially run out of test kits for the general public.

The red tent outside the emergency department is gone.

The cones that outlined the drive-up lanes have been taken away.

But the threat remains.

The lack of testing is a familiar story and not the hospital’s fault. What testing kits it has left are kept for front line health-care workers and those already admitted to the hospital.

That makes sense.

But it also begs the question: “What about the rest of us?”

After this editorial had been started, it hit home for us. The teenaged child of one of our editorial board members began having lung issues. The parents were told they cannot get a test.

Put yourself in that predicament

We’ve been fortunate so far with only a handful of local cases, but we fear that is giving us a false sense of security. We believe the low numbers are because of a lack of testing.