EDITORIAL: We have to try harder to beat the pandemic

We’re all groping our way through this pandemic. It’s terrible for the people who get sick and their families, and it’s isolating for everyone else.

The financial consequences have been devastating already, and we almost certainly haven’t seen the worst of that yet. If the federal unemployment supplements get cut off, as it appears they will, the repercussions will tear through the national economy. We are already seeing that some local businesses closed during the shutdown will not reopen.

Meanwhile, we try (or we don’t) to stop the spread of the coronavirus that is causing the devastation. Although the rules are simple — stay 6 feet apart, wear masks, wash your hands — following them can be tricky when you’re also trying to live and work. Photos from Georgia, showing hallways packed with students not wearing masks, are an illustration of how bad things can get, as schools open, without an insistence on safety protocols.

It’s our nature to get close to other people to talk, whisper, shake hands, hug and touch. We have to resist all that. It’s also our nature to express ourselves through our faces, so covering them requires discipline. It takes more of an emotional effort than putting on shoes or gloves, although it’s just as safe.