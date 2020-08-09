EDITORIAL: We have to try harder to beat the pandemic

We’re all groping our way through this pandemic. It’s terrible for the people who get sick and their families, and it’s isolating for everyone else.
The financial consequences have been devastating already, and we almost certainly haven’t seen the worst of that yet. If the federal unemployment supplements get cut off, as it appears they will, the repercussions will tear through the national economy. We are already seeing that some local businesses closed during the shutdown will not reopen.
Meanwhile, we try (or we don’t) to stop the spread of the coronavirus that is causing the devastation. Although the rules are simple — stay 6 feet apart, wear masks, wash your hands — following them can be tricky when you’re also trying to live and work. Photos from Georgia, showing hallways packed with students not wearing masks, are an illustration of how bad things can get, as schools open, without an insistence on safety protocols.
It’s our nature to get close to other people to talk, whisper, shake hands, hug and touch. We have to resist all that. It’s also our nature to express ourselves through our faces, so covering them requires discipline. It takes more of an emotional effort than putting on shoes or gloves, although it’s just as safe.
People at events like the Food Truck Corral at the Shirt Factory in Glens Falls naturally drift toward mingling and chatting that could spread the infection, despite the efforts of organizers to follow safety protocols. The potential for unsafe contact grew when organizers put out picnic tables, with dividers separating diners, which encouraged people to linger rather than picking up their food and leaving.
The outdoor dining was legal, and under the best of circumstances, it could be safe. But the cumulative effect, with bigger crowds showing up every week, created lots of opportunities for contact that could spread the coronavirus, and the city ended up shutting down the event.
Critics of the city’s action point to big-box stores that have been open throughout the pandemic, and they make a good point. Enforcement of mask-wearing has been lax at these stores, and the number of shoppers allowed in has not been limited. But those mistakes should not lead us to abandon safe practices altogether.
What we need are clarity and strict oversight from government at all levels, so businesses and individuals are not left to interpret rules for themselves. It becomes difficult for business owners and employees to enforce rules when it’s not clear they have the authority of the government on their side.
It’s tricky, too, to make more personal decisions in the current circumstances. If someone sticks their hand out, do you shake it? If the cashier has his mask pulled down off his nose, do you ask him to fix it?
A story in Thursday’s Post-Star showed the sort of dilemma that can arise. A local man’s daughter and son-in-law traveled here from Illinois to visit him on the day that Illinois was added to New York’s mandatory quarantine list.
Technically, the quarantine didn’t start until midnight, but as some local officials said, the spirit of the law would require that the visitors stay in for two weeks. Instead, the man – the former Fort Edward supervisor, Mitch Suprenant – went out and about as usual with his visitors and even hobnobbed one day with a nurse from Washington County Public Health.
We can sympathize with Mr. Suprenant’s reluctance to force his guests to stay in the house, after they’d come all the way from Illinois. We sympathize with everyone who is losing money and business because of the pandemic and everyone forced to forego the activities they like best.
But we feel much worse for the thousands of people who have been infected and suffered from COVID-19 and those who have lost loved ones.
We feel no sympathy for those who refuse to follow pandemic rules that cost them nothing, like mask-wearing in public places.
Since guidance from government authorities has been chaotic – starting at the top – personal responsibility has become the most important factor in our response to the pandemic. We can beat it – or at least limit the suffering – by trying a bit harder. We don’t have to be perfect, but we have got to do better.
Local editorials represent the opinion of the Post-Star editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and Local News Editor Bob Condon.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.