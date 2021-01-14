EDITORIAL: Warren County supervisors should affirm fairness of election, condemn mob attack

Ten years ago, after the nation was attacked on Sept. 11, the Warren County Board of Supervisors held an emotional meeting.
Supervisors spoke from the heart and resolved to send $100,000 from the county’s tobacco settlement funds for relief efforts in New York and Washington, D.C.
Queensbury at-large Supervisor Nicholas Caimano said the donation “was the moral thing to do.”
Glens Falls Ward 4 Supervisor Michael O’Connor spoke: “While our steel may be twisted, and our bricks and mortar crushed, our spirit and our previous freedom will never be.”
The board observed a moment of silence, and at the end of the meeting, every member stood and joined in singing “God Bless America.”
Now America has been attacked again, not by terrorists from Saudi Arabia but by terrorists from the United States. A mob ransacked the Capitol, attacking and beating police officers, smashing them in the head with flagpoles and fire extinguishers, crushing them in doorways. Four rioters and a police officer were killed.
The mob was made up of insurrectionists who screamed their intention to kill national leaders like Mike Pence. They were motivated by a lie — that the national election had been riddled with fraud and that Donald Trump had won.
Craig Leggett, supervisor from Chester, wants to continue the board’s tradition of standing up and making its voice heard when attacks strike at the heart of our democracy. He is putting together a resolution with three parts:
- The first condemns the violent attacks at the Capitol and seeks justice through the swift investigation and prosecution of the insurrectionists;
- The second affirms the legitimacy of the elections, locally and nationally;
- The third expresses a desire for a peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 20.
Reactions from his fellow supervisors have been a mix of terrified and mealy-mouthed.
Jack Diamond of Glens Falls gave the most tone-deaf response when he called the resolution unnecessary and said, “It’s time to put that in the past.”
The seat of U.S. government has never before been attacked in a violent insurrection of American citizens. We will not move on from this event anytime soon, and it will never be forgotten.
Gene Merlino of Lake Luzerne said the resolution was outside the board’s purview, and a couple of other supervisors argued it should go through committee first.
Queensbury-at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan called the resolution “hostile.” Magowan should point out the “hostile” part and explain how it could be made acceptable. Should it say there were good people on both sides — among the officers who were being beaten and the rioters who were beating them? Should it repeat the lies about election fraud that motivated that mob?
The new chairwoman of the board, Rachel Seeber of Queensbury, decided the best thing would be to change the subject. The board will make its top priorities on Friday a “moment of reflection” for “all victims of violence” and another “moment of reflection” to grieve “the losses of our friends and neighbors during this pandemic,” she said.
Unity is not found by running from the truth, nor in a refusal to condemn an atrocious, bloody attack on the seat of our national government.
Unity is found in embracing the truth that the election was fair and condemning the domestic terrorism of Jan. 6.
Lies are divisive. Failing to hold people accountable for crimes against the country is divisive.
Any politician at any level who cannot support the fundamental statements in Leggett’s resolutions should not be holding public office.
Warren County supervisors set an example of rectitude a decade ago, but they seem poised now to set a different sort of example — of cringing partisanship and cowardly double-talk.
It’s not too late, however. Here is our suggestion for Friday’s meeting: Pass Leggett’s resolution but add a donation of $1,000 to a fund for the family of Officer Brian Sicknick, who was killed by the Capitol terrorists, and call on every county in New York to do the same. Then observe a moment of silence for the victims of Wednesday’s attack and, finally, sing “God Bless America.”
It is the moral thing to do.
