EDITORIAL: Warren County supervisors should affirm fairness of election, condemn mob attack

The new chairwoman of the board, Rachel Seeber of Queensbury, decided the best thing would be to change the subject. The board will make its top priorities on Friday a “moment of reflection” for “all victims of violence” and another “moment of reflection” to grieve “the losses of our friends and neighbors during this pandemic,” she said.

Unity is not found by running from the truth, nor in a refusal to condemn an atrocious, bloody attack on the seat of our national government.

Unity is found in embracing the truth that the election was fair and condemning the domestic terrorism of Jan. 6.

Lies are divisive. Failing to hold people accountable for crimes against the country is divisive.

Any politician at any level who cannot support the fundamental statements in Leggett’s resolutions should not be holding public office.

Warren County supervisors set an example of rectitude a decade ago, but they seem poised now to set a different sort of example — of cringing partisanship and cowardly double-talk.