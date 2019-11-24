Jim LaFarr isn’t even sheriff yet, and we’re already concerned about how he will run the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
LaFarr’s son, Tanner, wants to work for the Sheriff’s Office, and LaFarr wants that, too, even though the county’s nepotism policy forbids it.
It’s not a good look for the person who will soon be the county’s top police official to advocate for breaking the written rules of a county policy.
It’s also not good for the sheriff-elect to be taking personally disagreements over county policies. LaFarr told the county administrator, Ryan Moore, he might resign over this, which would be a neat trick, considering he hasn’t taken office yet.
Later he took back the comment, saying his “passion” led him to blurt it out.
Jim LaFarr struck us as an experienced, level-headed officer who had prepared very well for his campaign for sheriff. He had been for years in charge of the Office of Professional Standards, which means he has been handling disciplinary cases. Of all people, he should appreciate the importance of following the rules in a neutral and dispassionate manner.
The nepotism policy states that no county officer or employee may participate in the hiring, firing, promotion or discipline of a relative. Also, no county officer or employee may supervise a relative.
Even if LaFarr was able to convince us his son could receive impartial consideration for a job, based on his Civil Service exam and other objective factors, we do not believe Tanner LaFarr could receive impartial supervision from officers who work for his father.
Jim LaFarr will be the ultimate supervisor for everyone who works for the Sheriff’s Office, and that means his relatives are prohibited from working there.
We’re not sure how far “relative” extends under the county policy — whether it’s just immediate family or your second cousin, too. But under any definition, your son is your relative.
Jim LaFarr has not ruled out hiring Tanner.
“We’ll take a look at it all if the time comes, if we have to have the conversation,” he said.
That’s nowhere near good enough. He should state he is going to abide by all the county rules that apply to the Sheriff’s Office, including the nepotism rule, and his son will look elsewhere for work.
LaFarr said it has been his son’s dream to work for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and that may be possible someday, when LaFarr is no longer the sheriff. For now, both LaFarrs should keep in mind that the essential job of a police officer is to enforce rules. That means you should follow them, too.
