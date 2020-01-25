EDITORIAL: Warren County needs to review how it distributes bed tax money

- $35,000 for the Lake George Winter Carnival.

- $35,000 for the new Christkinlmarkt event in December.

- $25,000 for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.

The Adirondack Sports Complex in Queensbury, another for-profit venue, will be getting $40,000, and the New York State Basketball Tournament will get $25,000.

Those were the big winners, with 17 different events getting funding.

We applaud Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino for being a clear voice on this issue and reminding supervisors that the awards were originally designed to help new events get off the ground. The original guidelines called for funding for just three years.

“I think we get carried away giving away money,” Merlino concluded.

We think so, too.

If the intent is to subsidize successful events, then the supervisors should put that in writing. We also think addressing how for-profit events are handled when it comes to the give-away is long overdue.

Generally speaking, we believe the supervisors should be more careful with the bed tax revenues.