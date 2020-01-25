EDITORIAL: Warren County needs to review how it distributes bed tax money

The Warren County money fairy waved its magic wand and deposited close to a half-million dollars this week into the accounts of institutions – big and small – that draw tourists to our region.
These are Warren County’s annual occupancy tax awards.
And this year, the supervisors increased the awards from $351,000 to $425,750.
The original goal of this process was to identify and finance fledgling events until they could be self-sufficient.
It was seed money.
Unfortunately, for too many events, the bed tax has become an expected subsidy.
The most noteworthy, and we’ve pointed this out before, is the Americade motorcycle rally. It will again receive $55,000 this year, even though it is a for-profit event. It is clear that Americade puts heads in beds at a time of year when Lake George is not at full capacity, but because Americade is a for-profit company, we believe it should allow the committee a peek at its books to see if it really needs the subsidy.
The lion’s share of the money directly affects events in Lake George, but certainly the entire region benefits. The awards include:
- $35,000 to the Adirondack Wine and Food Festival.
- $35,000 for the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
- $35,000 for the Lake George Winter Carnival.
- $35,000 for the new Christkinlmarkt event in December.
You have free articles remaining.
- $25,000 for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.
The Adirondack Sports Complex in Queensbury, another for-profit venue, will be getting $40,000, and the New York State Basketball Tournament will get $25,000.
Those were the big winners, with 17 different events getting funding.
We applaud Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino for being a clear voice on this issue and reminding supervisors that the awards were originally designed to help new events get off the ground. The original guidelines called for funding for just three years.
“I think we get carried away giving away money,” Merlino concluded.
We think so, too.
If the intent is to subsidize successful events, then the supervisors should put that in writing. We also think addressing how for-profit events are handled when it comes to the give-away is long overdue.
Generally speaking, we believe the supervisors should be more careful with the bed tax revenues.
If the events are not breaking even after three years—or worse, losing a lot of money—it makes sense to eliminate the funding and look for other, more successful events to draw tourists.
If the event is for-profit, supervisors need to know how much it is making.
Warren County collected $4.7 million in bed tax revenue in 2019, and that is expected to increase with third-party rentals now required to pay bed tax as well.
It’s a nice problem to have – lots of money to spend – but the supervisors still need to make sure they are not padding someone else’s bank account at the expense of tourism promotion.
They shouldn’t just be money fairies.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representative Al Matrose.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representative Al Matrose.