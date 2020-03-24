EDITORIAL: Virus is a 'bullet train' heading our way

We take the rare step of publishing this editorial on the front page of this newspaper as our strongest way of emphasizing the peril we believe local communities face in the weeks ahead.

The World Health Organization warned Tuesday that the United States is about to become the next epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and New York City is the epicenter in the United States.

If you haven't paid attention to the politicians in recent days, we urge you to take their warnings seriously.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have sounded the strongest possible warnings over the past four days, but none as strong as Tuesday.

By early Tuesday, there were more than 25,000 cases of coronavirus in New York with 15,000 in the city. The death toll has reached 183, with two-thirds coming from New York City. While we may be as different culturally as two peoples can be, the indisputable fact is that we in upstate New York are linked incontrovertibly with New York City.

As New York City goes, so goes upstate.

We all should find that frightening.