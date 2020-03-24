EDITORIAL: Virus is a 'bullet train' heading our way

We take the rare step of publishing this editorial on the front page of this newspaper as our strongest way of emphasizing the peril we believe local communities face in the weeks ahead.
The World Health Organization warned Tuesday that the United States is about to become the next epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and New York City is the epicenter in the United States.
If you haven't paid attention to the politicians in recent days, we urge you to take their warnings seriously.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have sounded the strongest possible warnings over the past four days, but none as strong as Tuesday.
By early Tuesday, there were more than 25,000 cases of coronavirus in New York with 15,000 in the city. The death toll has reached 183, with two-thirds coming from New York City. While we may be as different culturally as two peoples can be, the indisputable fact is that we in upstate New York are linked incontrovertibly with New York City.
As New York City goes, so goes upstate.
We all should find that frightening.
We fear our communities are still not taking this seriously enough, and that we have not taken enough steps locally to prepare for the crisis coming up the Northway.
We found it especially reprehensible that the president of the United States – who has a strong following in our community - suggested that the country could open up for business in two weeks, putting thousands of American lives at risk.
We do not want to instill panic, but few medical professionals share the president’s optimistic approach. If the virus projections come to pass, we need to be prepared.
On Sunday, Mayor de Blasio said the city would run out of medical supplies in 10 days.
By Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo warned that the coronavirus was spreading faster and will be more dangerous than originally anticipated. Just a week ago, Gov. Cuomo said the peak of the virus was 45 days out. He now says it will peak in two weeks.
Gov. Cuomo says the rate of infection is doubling every three days.
"We're not looking at a freight train, we're looking at a bullet train," Cuomo said during his daily news conference.
Cuomo initially figured that the state would need 110,000 hospital beds at the peak of the crisis; he now believes he will need up to 140,000. That's double the current capacity.
The ventilator shortage is so dire that hospitals are experimenting with a technique for two patients to share a ventilator.
And while the federal government responded by sending 400 ventilators to New York, Mayor de Blasio anticipates New York City will need 15,000.
Knowing what this community can do when it sets its mind to it, we urge local governments and organizations to put in place emergency plans that will fill the gaps if the state or federal government fails us.
We all must quarantine ourselves. We wonder if essential businesses like supermarkets need to be limited to online orders and drive-up pickups to eliminate all human contact.
We urge local communities to mobilize now with plans for rudimentary health centers where those sickened can be taken if the hospitals are no longer an option.
Local plans should be put in motion to prepare places like the Forum in Lake George, the Cool Insuring Arena and convention space at Great Escape if it is needed. Community leaders should immediately create an inventory of other available space.
They should begin compiling a list of volunteers with any type of medical experience or education to volunteer their services during a community-wide emergency. We will need brave volunteers to take care of the sick. This could be an important moment for the youth of the region.
We do not want to spread unnecessary fear, but consider these words from Gov. Cuomo:
"What are we going to do with 400 ventilators when we need 30,000? You pick the people who are going to die because you only sent 400 ventilators," Cuomo said.
One reader reminded us on Tuesday that this community once had a thriving textile industry. He wondered if it could be revived to make hospital gowns and masks for medical professionals.
Are there other companies that could make ventilators?
Or hospital protection gear?
We need to act now. It is clear to us we cannot count on the federal government and its Pollyannaish approach to this crisis.
If it won’t act to protect us, we will have to do it ourselves.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star's editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representative Chuck Cumming.
