EDITORIAL: Town officials should not discourage Route 9 development

If good reasons exist for the town of Moreau to block the construction of an indoor marijuana growing and processing operation along Route 9, we haven’t heard them yet.

Cerrone Builders wants to put up a warehouse on a 43-acre parcel it owns across from its offices at 1589 Route 9, then lease the building to a cannabis company. The marijuana would be grown in the building and prepared for sale to dispensaries in the region.

Here we have the coming together of two economic development initiatives — the legalization of marijuana sales in New York and the development of sewer service along Route 9 — in a quiet, low-impact business that will add jobs and tax dollars to the town’s economy.

Yet members of the Town Planning Board are wringing their hands over “odors” and worrying how the new operation would affect nearby residents and businesses.

The plants will be grown indoors — everyone understands that, right? Have you ever tried to identify the vegetables in a grocery store from their scent in the parking lot?

The marijuana is going to be grown and prepared in the warehouse for sale elsewhere. It is not going to be smoked or otherwise consumed in the warehouse.