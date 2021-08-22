EDITORIAL: Town officials should not discourage Route 9 development

If good reasons exist for the town of Moreau to block the construction of an indoor marijuana growing and processing operation along Route 9, we haven’t heard them yet.
Cerrone Builders wants to put up a warehouse on a 43-acre parcel it owns across from its offices at 1589 Route 9, then lease the building to a cannabis company. The marijuana would be grown in the building and prepared for sale to dispensaries in the region.
Here we have the coming together of two economic development initiatives — the legalization of marijuana sales in New York and the development of sewer service along Route 9 — in a quiet, low-impact business that will add jobs and tax dollars to the town’s economy.
Yet members of the Town Planning Board are wringing their hands over “odors” and worrying how the new operation would affect nearby residents and businesses.
The plants will be grown indoors — everyone understands that, right? Have you ever tried to identify the vegetables in a grocery store from their scent in the parking lot?
The marijuana is going to be grown and prepared in the warehouse for sale elsewhere. It is not going to be smoked or otherwise consumed in the warehouse.
How, exactly, will this operation affect nearby residents and businesses? This vague reference to negative effects seems to spring from an out-of-date anxiety about the evils of pot.
Marijuana, like alcohol, is a legal, regulated drug now. Like alcohol, marijuana has to be prepared for consumption. If one of the many local beer-makers wanted to put a brewery along Route 9, that, too, would be an excellent use of the commercial corridor.
The other objection to this operation is it would not include retail sales but would entail growing and processing only. Perhaps the company should add a little shop to the front of its building, where it would sell marijuana leaf key fobs and “Keep on Truckin’” T-shirts.
The Route 9 corridor is filled with a hodgepodge of gas stations, fast food joints, motels, houses, empty lots and woods. The sewer line, so long in coming, is intended to fill the empty spots with businesses that will benefit Moreau by helping its economy grow.
Those benefits are what this business would bring, without the constant in and out traffic of a fast-food operation and without the toxic smells and pollution of a gas station.
The Route 9 sewer line, now under construction, is stimulating economic development the way town officials hoped it would. All they have to do is get out of the way.
