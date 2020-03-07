EDITORIAL: The question is whether there are ever `good' taxes

What the excise tax will do is match a $1.01 federal tax that is already in place on cigarettes.

By Rep. Stefanik’s logic, she would approve of a repeal of taxes on tobacco, despite nicotine’s proven addictive properties and tobacco companies’ long and checkered past of lying to the American public about the health effects cigarettes have on them.

High taxes on products such as cigarettes have motivated many people to quit smoking. New York has one of the highest cigarette taxes in the country.

Adding another dollar to the price of e-cigarettes could go a long way toward stopping young people from ever trying the product.

Being against new taxes that will contribute to bloating of the bureaucracy of the federal governments is a good stand to take. But opposing specific taxes that will ultimately reduce health costs in the future is not.

If that takes a tax, then we believe it should be considered.

We will go a step forward and urge the state Legislature to add its own tax to further diminish teen buying power.

The vote has already been taken on this bill, but the concern is that Rep. Stefanik is rejecting a good law because it doesn’t fit with a political ideology. That is short-sighted.