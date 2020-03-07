EDITORIAL: The question is whether there are ever `good' taxes

What we really want to ask Rep. Elise Stefanik—and maybe any fiscally conservative lawmaker for that matter—is whether there is ever a good tax.
We don’t like paying higher taxes any more than anyone else, but we do believe there are times when it should be considered as an investment for the greater good of the people.
For instance, raising the national gasoline tax to fund a nationwide rebuilding of the interstate highway system makes sense to us, especially since it hasn’t been raised in 25 years.
Nobody likes to pay thousands of dollars for a new roof, but you feel pretty good about it when there is a thunderstorm raging outside.
What concerns us is whether Rep. Stefanik—like so many lawmakers—has taken an intractable position regarding any type of new tax without fully considering its benefits, not to mention the repercussions if new spending is not addressed.
Her vote against the “Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act of 2019” last week seems to be short-sighted.
The law was proposed to combat the growing popularity of vaping and e-cigarettes among young people. Some have described this as an “epidemic” for the next generation.
The intent of the law was to prevent another generation—even if just a little bit—from getting hooked on nicotine.
If you have ever witnessed a close relative suffer the ravages of emphysema or lung cancer, then you also might support this new law.
The legislation, which passed in the House 213-195 despite Rep. Stefanik’s opposition, required the Food and Drug Administration to extend regulations it has on cigarettes to all tobacco products, such as e-cigarettes.
The bill would ban online sales of e-cigarettes, require information on the health consequences of every product, while imposing restrictions on the advertisements of vaping products.
Like so many issues in Congress these days, the vote was along party lines with many Republicans arguing this was “government overreach,” because it tells people how to live their personal lives.
You have free articles remaining.
We can’t believe rational adults are still making that argument about tobacco products.
But that is not why Rep. Stefanik said she voted against it. She complained the bill went too far, because it created “a new excise tax that will disproportionally fall on lower-income Americans and prevent law-abiding adults from purchasing all flavored tobacco, including menthol cigarettes.”
Well, yeah, because the product is bad for them. The tax is designed with their best interests in mind.
Those lower-income Americans she is referring to are too often teenagers who might be seduced into a lifetime addiction that could adversely affect their health.
What the excise tax will do is match a $1.01 federal tax that is already in place on cigarettes.
By Rep. Stefanik’s logic, she would approve of a repeal of taxes on tobacco, despite nicotine’s proven addictive properties and tobacco companies’ long and checkered past of lying to the American public about the health effects cigarettes have on them.
High taxes on products such as cigarettes have motivated many people to quit smoking. New York has one of the highest cigarette taxes in the country.
Adding another dollar to the price of e-cigarettes could go a long way toward stopping young people from ever trying the product.
Being against new taxes that will contribute to bloating of the bureaucracy of the federal governments is a good stand to take. But opposing specific taxes that will ultimately reduce health costs in the future is not.
If that takes a tax, then we believe it should be considered.
We will go a step forward and urge the state Legislature to add its own tax to further diminish teen buying power.
The vote has already been taken on this bill, but the concern is that Rep. Stefanik is rejecting a good law because it doesn’t fit with a political ideology. That is short-sighted.
Rep. Stefanik should reconsider her stand on this bill, and she could really show her concern for the young people of the 21st Congressional District by urging Sen. Mitch McConnell—a Kentucky senator from a state that produces a number of tobacco products—to make sure this bill gets a vote in the Senate.
That would be a step toward better health for the young people in the 21st Congressional District.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representative Chuck Cumming.