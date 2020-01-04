EDITORIAL: Stefanik votes against raising property tax deduction

The House of Representatives voted last week to increase what taxpayers can deduct for property taxes from $10,000 to $20,000.

That’s good for you if you own a lot of valuable property. Not a big deal if you don’t.

You may remember that when the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” — the Republican tax cut — was passed in 2017, it capped property tax deductions at $10,000 and was opposed vigorously by five New York Republicans, including Rep. Elise Stefanik.

The legislation was clearly aimed at highly taxed states like New York and New Jersey.

But when the House voted to expand the deduction for property taxes — something Rep. Stefanik previously fought for — this time, she voted against it.

We found this to be a head-scratcher, for sure.

Like many of Rep. Elise Stefanik’s actions lately — voting against cheaper prescription drugs, for instance — this vote confuses us.

After being among just 12 Republican representatives who voted against the tax cut in 2017, she teamed with two Democrats and another Republican back in May to propose “The Salt Relief and Marriage Penalty Act,” that appears to be legislation similar to what she just voted against.