EDITORIAL: Stefanik votes against raising property tax deduction

The House of Representatives voted last week to increase what taxpayers can deduct for property taxes from $10,000 to $20,000.
That’s good for you if you own a lot of valuable property. Not a big deal if you don’t.
You may remember that when the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” — the Republican tax cut — was passed in 2017, it capped property tax deductions at $10,000 and was opposed vigorously by five New York Republicans, including Rep. Elise Stefanik.
The legislation was clearly aimed at highly taxed states like New York and New Jersey.
But when the House voted to expand the deduction for property taxes — something Rep. Stefanik previously fought for — this time, she voted against it.
We found this to be a head-scratcher, for sure.
Like many of Rep. Elise Stefanik’s actions lately — voting against cheaper prescription drugs, for instance — this vote confuses us.
After being among just 12 Republican representatives who voted against the tax cut in 2017, she teamed with two Democrats and another Republican back in May to propose “The Salt Relief and Marriage Penalty Act,” that appears to be legislation similar to what she just voted against.
“New York is one of the highest taxed states in the country and many families in my district rely on this important deduction,” Rep. Stefanik said back in May. “I believe the SALT deduction cap in the ‘Tax Cuts and Jobs Act’ is a form of double taxation on hardworking North Country families, and I am proud to introduce this common-sense bill to bring parity to the 21st District taxpayers and encourage homeownership for healthy, thriving communities.”
She was taking a stand for New York and the 21st Congressional District.
We approved.
But that stand evaporated last month because of one small difference in the bill.
The bill the House passed — and Rep. Stefanik voted against — includes an increase in the top marginal income tax rate from 37 percent to 39.6 percent. The top marginal tax rate applies to people making more than $500,000 a year.
Or, not anyone we know.
Rep. Stefanik said she voted against it because she had never voted to raise taxes on “hardworking North Country families” who make more than $500,000 a year.
She didn’t say that last part, but it gives her vote a little more context of who she seems to really care about.
Granted, people who generally pay more than $10,000 in taxes are usually pretty well off, too, but there are exceptions. Say you inherited a property on Lake George but don’t make anywhere near $500,000 a year, the taxes still have to be paid, so that tax deduction is important.
Rep. Stefanik also opposed the bill because it was a short-term fix on the property tax deduction and not a permanent fix.
Since no bill is perfect, we believe that raising the property tax exemption to $20,000 — even if temporarily — would help far more “hard-working North Country families” than would be hurt by raising the income tax 2.6 percent on those earning more than $500,000.
We admire politicians for being against higher taxes, but there is a difference between taxing those with high incomes and those in the middle class, and that should be taken into account.
In saying she will never, ever vote for a tax increase, Rep. Stefanik is being short-sighted, especially if it might help many more than it will hurt.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representatives Barbara Sealy and Al Matrose.