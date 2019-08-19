District Work Period Time

If you look at the official House of Representatives calendar, from July 29-September 6, 2019, all members are on “District Work Period Time” (DWPT).

We took a look at seven upstate New York Congressional districts (18 to 24) to see how those representatives communicated with their voters and if they were holding open face- to-face town halls.

District 18 — Rep. Sean Maloney has served since 2013. On his website, he has a town hall button. There you’ll see that since March of 2019, he has held nine town halls; four during the 2019 DWPT.

District 19 — Rep. Anthony Delgado has served since 2019. On his website, he has an events button. There, you’ll see town halls listed and he is holding seven town halls during the 2019 DWPT. He will hold his 22nd later this month.

District 20 — Rep. Paul Tonko has served since 2009. His website has a media link button, and upon searching for town hall, you see that he last held a town hall in May of 2019 on climate issues.

District 22 — Rep. Anthony Brindisi has served since 2019. His site has a media button, and searching for town halls, the first listing is his five town halls during the 2019 DWPT.

District 23 — Rep. Tom Reed has served since 2010. His site includes a town hall button. He has held 15 town halls in 2019, three during the 2019 DWPT.

District 24 — Rep. John Katko has served since 2015. His site has a media center button. If you search for town halls, you’ll find that he’s held two town halls in February 2019.

District 21 — Rep. Elise Stefanik has served since 2015. Her site has a media center button. We were able to find one town hall in 2019, (although that was billed as a “Coffee with your Congresswoman” event) two town halls in 2018 and two in 2017.