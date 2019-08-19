Rep. Antonio Delgado is the 42-year-old first-term congressman from Schenectady.
On Wednesday, he announced he will be holding his 22nd town hall meeting since taking office in January.
We are impressed.
Amazed, really.
As Congress prepared for the August recess, Delgado’s office announced he would be holding town halls in Otsego, Columbia, Montgomery, Sullivan and Delaware counties. Then, he added another one this week.
The folks in the 19th Congressional District must be sick of this guy by now.
Each summer, the House of Representatives sets aside time on its official calendar to allow members of Congress “District Work Period Time.”
Rep. Elise Stefanik has not taken advantage of that time this summer. She has not had a town hall meeting locally since returning for the summer break.
The Post-Star asked Rep. Stefanik’s communications director where and when her town halls would be this August, but we did not get a response.
We reached out to the editors of newspapers in Watertown, Saranac Lake and Plattsburgh to see if they knew of any town hall meetings scheduled in their communities.
They did not.
For the past couple weeks we have been hearing on television how members of Congress were heading home to hear from their constituents about important issues such as gun control, immigration and the impeachment of the president.
Pretty important stuff.
But we have not seen any action from Rep. Stefanik.
We reviewed seven upstate congressional districts to see how other members of the House were interacting with their constituents.
Rep. Sean Malone of NY-18 had nine town halls this year.
Rep. Paul Tonko, NY-20, has had one.
Rep. Anthony Brindisi, NY-22, has had five town hall meetings.
Rep. Tom Reed, NY-23, had had three town halls just since returning home for the summer.
Rep. John Katko, NY-23, had two town halls in February.
As far as we know, Rep. Stefanik has not had a town hall local since a May meeting in Schuylerville.
So while we agree that every person needs a little downtime and a chance to recharge their batteries, we implore Rep. Elise Stefanik to reach out to her constituents of her vast district and connect.
It’s part of her job.
And compared to most of the other representatives upstate, she’s behind.
Granted, she had a full schedule of appearances at the end of July. From the Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company visit in Old Forge, to the Tracy Road Equipment Facility in Queensbury, to a tour of the Elizabethtown Community Hospital, Rep. Stefanik has been making her way around the district.
But that is not the same as engaging citizens in a public forum who have serious questions and concerns about the direction of the country and the impact of her votes.
These are perilous times for our country.
People are worried.
People are protesting outside her office.
She needs to be front and center with the voters.
Because this district is so large, we believe at least four town hall meetings would be the bare minimum needed to give a representative geographic sampling from around the district.
But considering the issues facing the country and the divisions we face, we’d like to see more.
Rep. Stefanik has had her vacation.
It’s time to get back to work.
She’s got a long way to go to catch up to Rep. Delgado.
