The six of us had not been together in one room for some time. That is not unusual during the summer months with vacations and trips, so our editorial board felt like we had some catching up to do.

We were taken aback by a small backlash to one of our “boos” in Monday’s newspaper.

When a member of the Warrensburg Board of Education changed her vote to support hiring a school resource officer, she said it was contrary to what she believed was the right decision.

She said she changed her vote in deference to the wishes of her constituents.

We thought that was wrong.

Others did not.

We acknowledged that all elected officials should listen carefully to the arguments of their constituents and take those into account before making a decision, but as our representatives they should always vote according to what they believe is right and in the best interest of the community.

We really believed that would be obvious to everyone.

We were wrong on that account, as a good number of people felt our elected officials were there to do what the voters want them to do — all the time.

It seemed to us that this was the entire point of an election.

Candidates tell voters where they stand on the issues facing the community and then follow through with votes that reflect their election promises. But the research and facts about many issues often change over time. So do community values, and every elected official should be given room to change their mind. That is not a bad thing.

A few years ago, state Sen. Roy McDonald was one of the few Republicans who voted for making gay marriage legal in New York. His vote proved to one of several key votes in passing the new law.

His vote was against his previous positions, and if the results of the next election were any indication, it was against the views of many of his constituents.

Our elected representatives are sometimes asked to cast moral and ethical votes. In the case of gay marriage, we believe Roy McDonald made a moral choice. He opted to do the right thing based on the changing beliefs of the community and himself, but obviously he did not do what his constituents wanted at that time.

We wonder if it would be different today.

We believe great leaders must sometimes stand up and do the right thing, rather than blindly following the wishes of those who elected them.

We wondered if the Civil Rights acts passed in the 1960s would ever have passed if lawmakers in the South followed the wishes of the voters.

Or if the 13th Amendment to end slavery would ever have been adopted.

Our editorial board again discussed the reasoning for the “boo” again. We stand by it.

We all should know what our elected officials stand for. We should expect them to be clear and concise in their beliefs. And we should always have the opportunity to lobby them to change their minds.

But we should never encourage any representative to go against their conscience, or go along with the crowd just to ensure re-election.

We have too much of that in politics already.

Standing up for what you believe should be celebrated, because sometimes, we the masses are wrong.

Many opposed Sen. McDonald’s position at the time, but we wonder how many would today.

McDonald did the right thing.

We hope that is the overriding standard used by all our elected officials.

Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Interim Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representatives Connie Bosse, Barbara Sealy and Alan Whitcomb.

