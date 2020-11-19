EDITORIAL: Sheriffs are making pandemic fight harder

You can close your eyes to the pandemic, but, unfortunately, that has no effect on the virus. Denial is itself a sort of sickness, transmitted by viral misinformation, and it kills people.

South Dakota this summer went ahead with the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally, so hundreds of thousands of bikers streamed into the state, having fun and ignoring safety guidelines.

South Dakota now has a COVID positivity rate of 60%, highest in the country. Hospitals in North and South Dakota are overflowing. A South Dakota nurse this week said denial among some of her patients has been so strong they reject their diagnosis even as they die.

Murphy and other state sheriffs say we should use our best judgment, and that’s right. We should use our best judgment, based on the reality of an out-of-control pandemic, not our worst, based on denial. We should acknowledge the danger we are facing, which is serious and real, and do what we can to not get sick.

It is hard to restrain our natural desire to congregate with friends and family. The governor’s mandate is meant to encourage our counter-desire to avoid COVID-19. No one is asking the sheriffs to make pandemic arrests, but they could at least refrain from undermining well-meaning and necessary efforts to keep New Yorkers alive.

