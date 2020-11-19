EDITORIAL: Sheriffs are making pandemic fight harder

Some New York county sheriffs, including Jeff Murphy in Washington County and Michael Zurlo in Saratoga County, have been going out of their way to say they won’t enforce the 10-person house party limit set by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in advance of the holidays.
“I think we’ve all had quite a 2020 and can use our own best judgment without government oversight of a sacred and special holiday,” Murphy, missing the point, wrote on Facebook.
“I don’t see how devoting our resources to counting cars in our citizens’ driveways or investigating how much turkey and dressing they’ve purchased is for the public good,” Zurlo, making light of the worst public health crisis in a century, wrote in an open letter.
The point of putting out a state directive is to encourage people to be sensible and careful. No one expects officers to go house to house, counting heads, and no one has asked for that. The point is to help people make hard decisions, like canceling holiday gatherings, for the good of themselves, their families and the community.
Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes joined the tone-deaf chorus to say a 10-person limit isn’t helpful, because inviting one person to your house who isn’t being careful about COVID could be worse than inviting 10 who are careful.
Laws — speed limits, for example — often involve drawing somewhat arbitrary lines. A skilled driver may be safer at 70 mph than an unskilled driver at 65 mph, but the highway limit is set at 65 mph to keep most of us within a safe range.
Mr. Wickes’ proposition falls apart when given a little thought. You may know well the habits of your immediate family members and, perhaps, your closest friends. But the bigger a group gets, the harder it is to determine whether everyone has taken precautions and the greater chance that someone is positive.
Of course, 10 is a somewhat arbitrary number, and if the baby makes 11, no one is going to object. But setting a limit helps to keep gatherings smaller and safer.
Probably the best thing this holiday season is to restrict gatherings to your own household. That is hard but coming down with COVID-19, or having a family member catch it, could be a lot harder.
No one who can read is comparing this virus to the flu any more. We’ve had 250,000 deaths in nine months, with hundreds of thousands more people suffering long-term complications. We will be at 300,000 deaths, at least, by January.
“Let’s be realistic,” Mr. Wickes said, referring to enforcement of pandemic restrictions.
Being realistic depends on circumstances. When floodwaters are threatening your home, it’s realistic to flee to higher ground, even if it means abandoning everything you own. Skipping a family gathering, or taking extra precautions so you can have one, isn’t an enormous sacrifice in that context.
You can close your eyes to the pandemic, but, unfortunately, that has no effect on the virus. Denial is itself a sort of sickness, transmitted by viral misinformation, and it kills people.
South Dakota this summer went ahead with the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally, so hundreds of thousands of bikers streamed into the state, having fun and ignoring safety guidelines.
South Dakota now has a COVID positivity rate of 60%, highest in the country. Hospitals in North and South Dakota are overflowing. A South Dakota nurse this week said denial among some of her patients has been so strong they reject their diagnosis even as they die.
Murphy and other state sheriffs say we should use our best judgment, and that’s right. We should use our best judgment, based on the reality of an out-of-control pandemic, not our worst, based on denial. We should acknowledge the danger we are facing, which is serious and real, and do what we can to not get sick.
It is hard to restrain our natural desire to congregate with friends and family. The governor’s mandate is meant to encourage our counter-desire to avoid COVID-19. No one is asking the sheriffs to make pandemic arrests, but they could at least refrain from undermining well-meaning and necessary efforts to keep New Yorkers alive.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.
