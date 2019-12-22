EDITORIAL: Safety issues make protests dangerous at Centennial Circle in Glens Falls

If the NYCLU is truly concerned about these protests and what rules will govern them, they should have witnessed the “snow-test” after dark Tuesday night.

As distracting as the summer protests were, they were at least held in daylight.

The NYCLU might have gotten a better feel for the concerns if it had witnessed protesters on both sides of Broad Street periodically spilling out onto the snowy road in front of cars and snow plows. On hand were just two Glens Falls police officers to keep the peace.

We’re sure the NYCLU has a certain level of expertise on freedom of speech issues, but we’re not sure what experience they have with pedestrian safety.

We understand the city doesn’t want to be sued by the NYCLU.

We understand that the city wants to be fair and get this right.

But in the meantime, it has to do something to get protests away from the five-way intersection.

It was also clear Tuesday night that political passion had not cooled any with the falling snow, and with an impeachment trial expected in January, there could be more rallies and more confrontations to go with more snow and darker nights.