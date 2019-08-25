WASHINGTON — The federal budget deficit is expected to balloon to more than $1 trillion in the next fiscal year under the first projections taking into account the big budget deal that President Donald Trump and Congress reached this summer, the Congressional Budget Office reported Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — A strong majority, 74%, of U.S. business economists appear sufficiently concerned about the risks of some of President Donald Trump's economic policies that they expect a recession in the U.S. by the end of 2021.

WASHINGTON — How fragile is the global economy? The U.S.-China trade war is weakening businesses in both countries, Germany's economy shrank in the second quarter, and Britain appears headed for a disruptive exit from the European Union this fall.

Trump vs. Obama economies

The Washington Post compared the numbers of President Obama’s last two years in office with President Trump’s first two in office.

Jobs: U.S. economy averaged 250,000 new jobs each month in 2014 and 227,000 a month in 2015. Trump averaged 179,000 in 2017, 223,000 in 2018 and 165,000 in 2019.

Unemployment: It is at a half-century low currently, but has been falling steadily since 2011.

Growth: Economy has been growing for a decade, slowly at first, but it really picked up in 2014 and 2015 and has remained steady.

Stock Market: Dow Jones was up 46 percent at this point in the Obama presidency, while it is up 25 percent under Trump.

Manufacturing: Trump’s tax cuts helped boost manufacturing in 2018. It was the fastest growth since the 1980s. Recent tariffs have taken their toll in 2019, with manufacturing slipping.

Gas prices: Under $3 a gallon for both presidents.

Wages: Wages remained subdued during Obama’s term. Under Trump, wages are climbing more than 3 percent a year.

Consumer confidence: Has improved under Trump, but has not resulted in more consumer spending.

Trade deficit: Continues to grow, which is a sign of a robust economy.

Uninsured Americans: Fell during Obama presidency. Progress stalled under Trump.

Business investment: Slight improvement after the tax cuts in 2018, but it has since turned negative because of overseas trade wars.

Federal debt: Debt soared because of bailouts during the Great Recession under Obama. It has since jumped again under Trump because of the tax cut and is expected to be over $1 trillion next fiscal year.

Source: Washington Post