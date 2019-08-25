We shouldn’t blame any president for a recession.
That’s not how it works.
What you need to understand is that the United States economy is this gargantuan monster of an ocean liner, and any attempt to steer the ship out of harm’s way might take years, or even decades.
Policy changes, often led by a president, in any of myriad fields — health care, energy, technology, financial regulations, labor policies, international trade, infrastructure, agriculture — could all impact the economic outlook, but it is rarely felt immediately and might be minimal.
Even if you saw the iceberg dead ahead, no president could turn the ship in time.
Recessions are cyclical and caused by many different things. From 1945 to 2001, there were 10 recessions, with each lasting an average of 10 months, so they were somewhat regular occurrences.
The United States was aided for over five decades after World War II by one enormous market trend — women entering the work force. The more people that enter the workforce, the more it stimulates the economy.
In 1948, only 33 percent of women worked. By the time George W. Bush became president in 2001, that number was 77 percent. Our economy no longer has that boost.
Those millions of women helped keep the economy percolating for presidents on both sides of the aisle.
Experts generally concede that presidents are given too much credit for a good economy and too much blame for a bad one, and it often costs them elections.
For example, experts fault President Bill Clinton’s Wall Street deregulation as the seeds for the Great Recession 10 years later, even though it started when George W. Bush was president and peaked with President Barack Obama in office.
Timing is also key.
The great economy during the 1990s was more a stroke of luck for President Clinton than the result of any brilliant policy. He had no way of foreseeing the technological boom he would benefit from.
Presidents also don’t set economic policy. It is the Federal Reserve that raises and lowers interest rates with a seven-member board that is independent from the pressures of politics.
It is Congress that more likely to set policies to affect the economy with its decisions on how much to spend and how much to tax. Obviously, presidents can steer those policies.
Take the recent tax cut; it helped turn a lukewarm economy into one that continued to create jobs and lower unemployment. But it appears that was a short-term benefit.
International relations can also have positive and negative effects on the economy, consumer confidence and the stock market.
So while presidents should not get the blame if there is a recession, they should not get all the credit when it is good.
If you look at the economic statistics and improvements since 2008, the economy is not that much different under President Trump than it was under President Obama.
The economy is growing at about the same rate under President Trump, but there has been an uptick in average wages. Consumer and business confidence also remain high and manufacturing saw a jump in 2018.
But there are problems as well.
Government debt is climbing at an alarming rate thanks to the tax cuts, and the director of the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office called $1 trillion deficits in future years “unsustainable.”
That should get your attention.
So while the stock market continues to roar, the numbers show the market actually rose faster under Obama (at this point in his presidency) than Trump, but that was largely because of market losses during the Great Recession. The gains have continued under Trump and hit new record highs.
A recession may be coming.
It is inevitable.
We can only hope it will be a mild one.
But we also need to be reminded that no president has a magic wand to make the economy better overnight.
Often there are no solutions for the complicated market forces at work. It just has to run its course.
