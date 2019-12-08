When 900 U.S. army troops were killed or wounded in a surprise attack by Native American Indians in 1791, Congress wanted to know what happened.
It was the first congressional investigation and came just two years into the life of our new country. This was uncharted waters.
When the investigating committee asked President George Washington for paperwork about the expedition, Washington asked his cabinet what he should do. He wanted to know if he had the right to refuse.
They advised him to turn over the information if it would benefit the public good, but refuse if it would injure the public.
Washington opted to give Congress the documents.
As the editorial board of a local newspaper, we are careful about wading into national issues that are not our area of expertise. Today, we choose to tiptoe into the ongoing impeachment inquiry in hopes of giving context to our readers from a source far from Washington.
We promise you readers that this editorial board – three Post-Star employees and two citizen representatives - will not approach impeachment from a partisan perspective, but a factual one. We look at this as a sad but important time in our history.
Just like the first time in 1791, Congress is now tasked with providing oversight of the executive branch of our country.
If you look through history, Congress has regularly performed important oversight to ensure our country is stronger and moving forward.
- A congressional investigation of the Titanic sinking in 1912 led to improved maritime safety regulations.
- A Senate investigation into the Teapot Dome scandal led to the conviction of the interior secretary for taking bribes.
- The Truman Commission, led by future President Harry Truman, found numerous instances of favoritism in how defense contracts were awarded throughout World War II.
- A Senate investigation into organized crime in the 1950s uncovered dozens of relationships between gangsters and corrupt politicians.
- The Church Commission found during the 1970s the CIA had conducted massive illegal surveillance against anti-war activists and other dissident Americans.
The reality is that congressional oversight has done a lot of good over the years. In recent times, there have been extensive investigations into the quality of care in veterans hospitals, the shortcomings of the federal government’s response to Hurricane Katrina, the Iran-Contra arms deal during the Reagan administration, and of course, Watergate.
In an article in the Atlantic magazine, Danielle Brian, head of the group Project on Government Oversight, said, “No doubt there have been some abuses by some committees, but it’s unfair to paint them with a broad brush.”
Still, it is obvious that Congress has continued to get more publicly partisan in recent years.
That leads us to where we are today. When you consider President Trump’s approval rate of 43 percent is far superior than Congress’ approval rate of 24 percent, it’s easy to see why there is not a groundswell for impeachment.
Many Americans obviously trust the president more than Congress.
But we don’t think that is fair either, and we remind our readers how rare impeachment has been in our history. This is only the fourth inquiry in 230 years. Each impeachment has been a serious crisis for our nation, involving serious accusations of abuse.
Sadly, we believe that is the case today.
There appears to be a considerable amount of evidence that the president tried to exchange aid to a foreign country in exchange for a political favor.
That would be wrong.
We found the witnesses interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee to be credible, long-standing government employees who have devoted their lives to the betterment of our country with no apparent partisanship.
We saw enough of that from the members of Congress doing the questioning.
But here is what we found most troubling. The president has offered no factual defense.
The president has forbidden those in the executive branch who could exonerate him or provide other information from appearing before Congress to testify, despite congressional subpoenas.
Not only has the president refused to give up any documents, he has refused to give a reason why.
If the charges are true and the president is not held accountable, it will allow our system of government to be permanently politically compromised.
As President George Washington was advised back in 1791, President Trump should release all information that might exonerate him and end this dark period of our country.
This would be for the public good.
